Rajasthan BJP may take legal route over resignation of Congress MLAs

Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The political crisis in Rajasthan appears to be unending as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering taking the legal route to corner the state government over the pending resignation of Congress legislators.

Rajasthan assembly speaker C P Joshi in Jaipur. (PTI)
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

At least 90 legislators had submitted their resignation to speaker C P Joshi to protest against a possible move to appoint party leader Sachin Pilot as chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s successor, when the latter was in the race for the Congress presidential election. Gehlot has now opted out of the race.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said as per rules of procedure of Rajasthan assembly rule 173 (2), if a member gives his/her resignation to the speaker personally and informs that the resignation is voluntary and genuine, the speaker may accept the resignation.

The BJP will discuss whether to take a legal approach over the pending resignation of the Congress MLAs, Rathore said. “As per the rule, a MLA expressing desire to resign before the speaker is enough,” he claimed.

Assembly speaker CP Joshi did not respond to queries on the resignation of the MLAs.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

Friday, September 30, 2022
