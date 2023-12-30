Rajasthan cabinet: Rajyavardhan Rathore, Kirodi Lal Meena take oath | Full list

Nearly a month after the announcement of the assembly election results in Rajasthan, 22 MLAs were sworn in as state ministers on Saturday for chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet. Among them, 12 were sworn in as cabinet ministers, five as ministers of state (independent charge), and five as ministers of state. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath-taking ceremony for the BJP MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Saturday.

Among those who took the oath were Kirodi Lal Meena, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath-taking ceremony for the BJP MLAs at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur. Earlier in the day, Bhajan Lal Sharma met with Mishra at Raj Bhavan, seeking permission for the swearing-in ceremony, as per an official statement. The governor granted consent for the ceremony, scheduled to take place at Raj Bhavan at 3.15 pm, the statement confirmed.

List of MLAs who took oath as ministers today

MLAs inducted into the Rajasthan cabinet:

Kirodi Lal Meena

Madan Dilawar

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Gajendra Singh Khimsar

Babulal Kharadi

Jogaram Patel

Suresh Singh Rawat

Avinash Gehlot

Joraram Kumawat

Hemant Meena

Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary

Sumit Godara

Those who took oath as ministers of state (independent charge):

Sanjay Sharma

Gautam Kumar

Jhabar Singh Kharra

Surendra Pal Singh

Heeralal Nagar

Five others took oath as ministers of state:

Ottaram Dewasi

Manju Baghmar

Vijay Singh Choudhary

K K Bishnoi

Jawahar Singh Bedam

The Rajasthan assembly election results were declared on December 3, with the BJP securing victory in 115 out of the 199 contested seats. The party named Sharma, a newcomer to the legislative assembly, as the chief minister, and appointed Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies on December 12.

Congress takes dig over ‘delay’ in cabinet formation

The Congress took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its “delay” in constituting a cabinet in Rajasthan even 26 days after assuming power.

“Results to Assembly elections in Rajasthan were announced on Dec 3, 2023. It took 12 days (till Dec 15, 2023) for the BJP to announce the CM and two Deputy CMs,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

“26 days have gone by and Rajasthan still does not have a Cabinet and Council of Ministers,” he added.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also talked about the ramifications of the delayed cabinet formation on governance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gehlot wrote, “Disappointment has now started spreading among the public because the people of Rajasthan gave a clear mandate to BJP on 3rd December, but even after 22 days, the cabinet has not been formed yet, due to which governance has come to a standstill. Every department is also in a state of confusion. The public is watching which ministers they should approach to solve their problems. The cabinet should be formed as soon as possible so that the functioning of the government can run smoothly.”