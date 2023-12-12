Ashok Gehlot congratulates Bhajan Lal Sharma: ‘Hope while working as CM…’

Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated Bhajan Lal Sharma on being selected as Rajasthan CM by the BJP legislature party. Bhajan Lal Sharma, a first-time MLA from the Sanganer assembly constituency, was named chief minister of Rajasthan by the BJP, along with two deputy chief ministers for the state.

Congress leader and outgoing Rajasthan chief minisrer Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Bhajan Lal Sharma on becoming the leader of the BJP legislature party. I hope that while working as the chief minister of Rajasthan, you will maintain the pace of development and play a role in fulfilling the goal of making Rajasthan the number one state of the country," Ashok Gehlot said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Bhajan Lal Sharma won the Sanganer assembly seat with an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against Congress' Pushpendra Bhardwaj, who polled 97,081 votes.

The party picked Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as deputy chief ministers while former state minister Vasudev Devnani would be the assembly speaker.

Who is Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa

Diya Kumari won from the Vidyadhar Nagar constituency against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 71368 votes. Granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur, Diya Kumari is fondly called the "daughter of Jaipur" and the "princess who walks on the streets."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prem Chand Bairwa is the sitting BJP MLA from the Dudu constituency in Rajasthan. In the 2023 assembly election, he defeated Congress candidate Babulal Nagar with a margin of 35,743 votes.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail