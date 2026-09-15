BJP largest party in Jaipur, Congress gains big in Ajmer: Rajasthan civic poll verdict redraws urban political map

The Rajasthan urban local body elections, whose results were announced on Monday, was a mixed bag for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma greets state BJP President Madan Rathore as they celebrate the results of the Rajasthan Civic Polls 2026 at the BJP office, in Jaipur. (Sanjay Kumawat)

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Of the 10 municipal corporations, BJP has emerged as the largest party in Jaipur, Kota and Alwar and secured clear majorities in Udaipur and Bhilwara. Congress has secured a clear majority in Bikaner and emerged as the single-largest party in Ajmer and Pali. Bharatpur has produced the strongest showing by independents, while Jodhpur has witnessed an almost exact BJP-Congress tie. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s home town of Jhalawar was won by the Congress.

In 10,235 wards out of 10,244, whose results were announced till 8.30 pm, the BJP won 4,179, Congress 3613 and Independent 2,273. The rest were won by smaller parties such as RLP, BSP, BAP, CPIM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Rajasthan civic polls highlights: BJP secures 4 of 10 municipal corporations; Congress blames 'unfair' delimitation BJP wins clear majority in 86 local bodies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Rajasthan civic polls highlights: BJP secures 4 of 10 municipal corporations; Congress blames 'unfair' delimitation BJP wins clear majority in 86 local bodies {{/usCountry}}

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Of the 309 local bodies, the BJP secured a clear majority in 86, while the Congress secured a clear majority in 46. Neither party has crossed the majority mark in the remaining 177 bodies. Of these, the BJP is ahead of the Congress in 96, while the Congress leads in 69. The two parties are tied in the remaining 12 local bodies.

As per the state election commission data, the BJP lost from Ajmer for the first time in 36 years as the Congress won 37 of the 80 wards, BJP 32 and independents 11. In last elections, BJP got 48 seats and the Congress 18.

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Also read: Gen Z enters Jaipur Municipal Corporation as 21-year-old Faiz Hasan wins Ward 71

BJP misses Jaipur majority by one ward

In Jaipur, BJP came within one seat of a clear majority in the 150-member corporation, winning 75 wards as against 50 for Congress and 12 for independents. Former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal, who switched side to contest on the BJP ticket, lost to Congress candidate Sunita Methi. BJP’s Sunil Kothari, considered mayor contender, won.

“The people of Rajasthan have accepted the resolve of Viksit Bharat-Viksit Rajasthan,” CM Sharma said, claiming that the results reflected growing confidence in the BJP’s governance and development agenda.

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Also read: Rajasthan local body polls: Congress launches ‘Gen Z for Change’ campaign

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra attacked the BJP government. “This election has shown that the gap which used to be around eight percentage points has now come down to around one,” he said. Senior journalist Shripal Shaktawat said, “There was an undercurrent of discontent over the recent police action against UGC protesters at Jantar Mantar.”

BJP and Cong candidates get one vote each

Meanwhile, a BJP and Congress candidate secured just one vote each. BJP candidate Kailashchand contested from Ward 13 of Parbatsar municipality in Didwana-Kuchaman district and secured only one vote. Congress candidate contended from Ward 15 of Riyanbari Nagar Palika of Nagaur district.

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