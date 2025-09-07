Vasundhara Raje should have been BJP’s ‘natural choice’ for Rajasthan CM: Gehlot

Jaipur: Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Vasundhara Raje should have been the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s “natural choice” to lead Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje. (File Photos)

Addressing newspersons in Ajmer after visiting rain-affected areas, Gehlot was asked about the meeting of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Jodhpur. He said, “If Vasundhara Raje had returned as chief minister, it would have been enjoyable to see her in the role again. Unfortunately, her own party is not giving her this opportunity, which is disappointing.”

Gehlot further added that despite being an experienced leader, Raje has been sidelined. “Why is she not getting a chance? The BJP’s natural choice should have been Vasundhara, but that has not happened. What can I do in such a situation?” he said.

Gehlot also defended the state’s health scheme (Chiranjeevi), saying that unlike Ayushman Bharat, which is meant only for beneficiaries identified through the socio-economic caste census during Dr. Manmohan Singh’s tenure, Rajasthan’s health scheme covers the entire population. He questioned the rationale behind weakening such a large programme.

Taking a dig at chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Gehlot asked who his advisors are, remarking that being a first-time chief minister comes with inexperience. “He was given time, but two years have passed. We cannot remain silent; we will have to speak about his governance. I am not his personal opponent, but as Opposition it is my duty to raise these issues,” Gehlot said.

BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj said that Gehlot makes such remarks only to divert attention from the challenges within his own party. He added that the entire BJP had united to end Gehlot’s misrule, and under the leadership of Bhajanlal Sharma, excellent work is being done in Rajasthan, which is making Gehlot uneasy. Bharadwaj further said that Gehlot should remember that the people have completely rejected him.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Jodhpur, Gehlot said it was a matter of grace that Bhagwat chose Jodhpur, and he hoped the message from the city would be one of love, harmony, and brotherhood. However, Gehlot criticised the ongoing talk around Kashi and Mathura, warning that such issues could incite communal tensions.

Bhagwat on Thursday stated that the organisation will not participate in any reclamation campaign for Kashi or Mathura temples, even though its volunteers are free to do so.

Gehlot said while Bhagwat sometimes speaks positively, he often falters in between. “If (RSS) volunteers are allowed, then that is RSS itself. Why make such statements? The entire country is concerned, even if people are not speaking out yet. Where is this direction leading?” said Gehlot.