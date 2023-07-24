Gehlot slams BJP for neglecting Jodhpur city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Jaipur
Jul 24, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of neglecting Jodhpur city which was supposed to be on their Smart City list

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of neglecting Jodhpur city which was supposed to be on their Smart City list.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot accuses Centre of neglecting Jodhpur city for smart city list. (PTI)

Gehlot said this while laying the foundation stone virtually of a series of developmental projects worth 139 crore, in Jodhpur. Taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, the Congress leader said: “We will never forget how BJP government neglected Jodhpur which was on their list of Smart Cities Mission.”

Referring to his government’s contribution for the betterment of Jodhpur’s education sector, Gehlot said, The earlier BJP government in the state didn’t even establish a single primary school in the city. But we have opened around 59 primary schools, 75 Mahtma Gandhi english medium schools, four colleges and two universities in the last four years.”

Responding to Gehlot’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said, “Jodhpur is currently enjoying maximum benefits under the Smart City Mission. Most of the developmental works in Jodhpur are taking place with the funds allocated by the Centre. Gehlot’s government is a failure.”

Topics
ashok gehlot bharatiya janata party smart city jodhpur
