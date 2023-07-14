Providing social security to people is govt’s duty, says Raj CM

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that providing social security to the people is a responsibility of the government, which his Congress-led dispensation is fulfilling through various welfare schemes.

CM Ashok Gehlot pointed out that the proposed Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023 will be an important step of the state government in ensuring social security to the people (PTI)

He pointed out that the proposed Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023 will be an important step of the state government in ensuring social security to the people.

“The state cabinet has given its consent to the proposed bill, which will be brought in the upcoming assembly session,” Gehlot said, while addressing beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme at his residence.

With crucial assembly elections scheduled for later this year, the Gehlot-led government has planned to bring a legislation in the upcoming assembly session that promises “guaranteed minimum income” for the poor.

Gehlot had made an announcement regarding the minimum income guarantee in his 2023 budget speech.

“With this scheme, all families in the state will be able to get employment guarantee of 125 days every year, and a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month in case of aged /disabled/single women. For this, an additional expenditure of ₹2,500 crore is being proposed,” he had said.

Gehlot has already announced that the social security pension amount will be increased by 15% every year. Around 10 million people are being given social security pension in the state, he said on Thursday.

“According to the basic spirit of the Constitution, every person has the right to live with dignity. The state government has made various efforts in this direction,” Gehlot said. “By implementing Chief Minister Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the state, instead of 100 days of guaranteed employment under MNREGS, 125 days of employment is being made available.”

Similarly, the chief minister said, a historic decision in the form of Right to Health, under which the responsibility of the complete treatment of every person is now with the government, has been taken.

Listing other people-centric measures of his government, Gehlot said benefits of 10 schemes are being given in various inflation relief camps being organised by the state government. “These schemes are going to ensure social security,” he said.

The veteran Congress leader also emphasised that civil society has an important role in good governance. “With their cooperation, the reach of schemes is ensured to every person. The state government is providing good governance in the state with their cooperation,” he added.

On Friday, the eighth session of the Rajasthan assembly will resume with a special address of President Droupadi Murmu. The session began on January 23 and was adjourned sine die on March 21. Since the session was not prorogued, it was reconvened by the speaker from July 14.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to raise various questions pertaining to state’s law and order and alleged corruption in the assembly.

“We will try our best to corner the government on various issues,” leader of the opposition in the assembly Rajendra Rathore told reporters.