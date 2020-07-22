Rajasthan: Construction worker’s son scores 99.20% in Class 12, wants to be a civil servant

Barmer: Prakash Fulwariya of Loharawa village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, who came second in the Grade XII state board examinations’ humanities stream, is cross with himself for losing out on a 100% percentile by four marks.

He had expected that he would score full marks -- 100 out of 100 -- in all five elective subjects.

However, the results that were announced on Tuesday showed that he has scored 99 in Hindi Literature and English and 98 in Political Science.

“I had worked hard and expected to score full marks in all the subjects,” he said wistfully.

He has made his institution proud – the Government Senior Secondary school in Loharwa, which is located 70 kilometres (km) away from Barmer town, the district headquarters.

Fulwariya aspires to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, as he hopes it will help set a template for “people like me, who have to struggle hard to study”.

His father, Channa Ram is a construction worker, who has been bed-ridden for a while after a paralytic attack, compounding the family’s financial woes.

He had to brave several odds to come out with flying colours in his higher secondary board examinations.

“In our native village, there is an acute shortage of power supply. My elder sister and I used to study using a torch, as electricity was few and far between in most evenings,” said Fulwariya, who is the second of his four siblings.

His elder sister, too, scored 83% in her higher secondary board examinations.

Fulwariya has his task cut for the immediate future.

“I shall attend a nearby college due to lack of resources. I shall prepare for the civil services examinations after I complete my graduation. I want to become an IAS officer to help poor and needy students like me, who live in remote areas,” he added.

However, he is uncertain about his future prospects because of his bed-ridden father, the family’s sole bread-winner.

Will he able to able to make a trip to Jaipur or Delhi after his graduation to pursue his IAS goals?

The consistent performer wonders aloud, having bettered his Class X board results, when he had scored 97% two years ago.