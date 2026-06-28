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Rajasthan cop suspended after boiling water splashed on momo seller during police action, causing severe burns

Boiling water allegedly fell on Reshu Gupta after a policeman allegedly pushed and overturned the vendor’s cart following an argument on June 19.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 01:11 pm IST
By Pulkit Bhardwaj
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The Rajasthan Police on Saturday night suspended a constable, seven days after a woman vendor suffered serious burn injuries when boiling water spilled on her during an alleged police action to remove street vendors from Jaipur’s Mahal Road ahead of chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy, triggering widespread outrage.

In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

Constable Narendra was suspended after the woman’s sister lodged a case on Monday alleging that police acted high-handedly without any prior warning or instructions to vacate the area.

Boiling water allegedly fell on Reshu Gupta after a policeman allegedly pushed and overturned the vendor’s cart following an argument on June 19 on Mahal Road in Jagatpura. She said the boiling water fell on her arms, chest, stomach and thighs, causing severe burns.

The state government announced that it will bear the cost of the victim’s treatment, extend financial assistance and allot a dairy booth to help rehabilitate the family’s livelihood.

Meanwhile, Greater Jaipur municipal corporation commissioner Om Kasera and deputy commissioner Neelam Meena visited the Guptas’ residence at Vyas Apartments in Pratap Nagar. The officials met the family, enquired about her condition and assured them of all possible support from the state government.

It has also asked the authorities to clarify whether any public servant has been found responsible for the incident and, if so, what legal action has been initiated against the concerned personnel, including whether an FIR has been registered. The Commission further directed the administration to ensure that the victim receives proper medical treatment and any compensation admissible under law.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 14.

The Opposition kept up pressure on the government over the incident. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the victim at her residence, while former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticised the state government over the issue through posts on social media

 
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