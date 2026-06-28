Rajasthan cop suspended after boiling water splashed on momo seller during police action, causing severe burns

The Rajasthan Police on Saturday night suspended a constable, seven days after a woman vendor suffered serious burn injuries when boiling water spilled on her during an alleged police action to remove street vendors from Jaipur’s Mahal Road ahead of chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy, triggering widespread outrage.

In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded CM Bhajanlal Sharma’s convoy. Photo for representation(Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

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Constable Narendra was suspended after the woman’s sister lodged a case on Monday alleging that police acted high-handedly without any prior warning or instructions to vacate the area.

Boiling water allegedly fell on Reshu Gupta after a policeman allegedly pushed and overturned the vendor’s cart following an argument on June 19 on Mahal Road in Jagatpura. She said the boiling water fell on her arms, chest, stomach and thighs, causing severe burns.

The state government announced that it will bear the cost of the victim’s treatment, extend financial assistance and allot a dairy booth to help rehabilitate the family’s livelihood.

Meanwhile, Greater Jaipur municipal corporation commissioner Om Kasera and deputy commissioner Neelam Meena visited the Guptas’ residence at Vyas Apartments in Pratap Nagar. The officials met the family, enquired about her condition and assured them of all possible support from the state government.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman said they belong to Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Jaipur with her sister and mother after their father’s death. She added that she set up the momo cart to support the family and that it is their primary source of income. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman said they belong to Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and moved to Jaipur with her sister and mother after their father’s death. She added that she set up the momo cart to support the family and that it is their primary source of income. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded Sharma’s convoy. “No one asked me to move. Without any notice, the policemen deployed there suddenly overturned the container of boiling water kept on my Momo cart. I tried to stop them and told them there was boiling water and that I would move the cart myself, but they did not listen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her complaint, the woman said no police presence or warning preceded Sharma’s convoy. “No one asked me to move. Without any notice, the policemen deployed there suddenly overturned the container of boiling water kept on my Momo cart. I tried to stop them and told them there was boiling water and that I would move the cart myself, but they did not listen.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incident. The Commission has sought factual reports from the Jaipur police commissioner, Jaipur district collector and DCP (east) Ranjita Sharma, directing them to submit the current status of the case and details of the action taken so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incident. The Commission has sought factual reports from the Jaipur police commissioner, Jaipur district collector and DCP (east) Ranjita Sharma, directing them to submit the current status of the case and details of the action taken so far. {{/usCountry}}

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It has also asked the authorities to clarify whether any public servant has been found responsible for the incident and, if so, what legal action has been initiated against the concerned personnel, including whether an FIR has been registered. The Commission further directed the administration to ensure that the victim receives proper medical treatment and any compensation admissible under law.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 14.

The Opposition kept up pressure on the government over the incident. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully visited the victim at her residence, while former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra criticised the state government over the issue through posts on social media

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