Rajasthan couple ties knot after 70-year live-in relationship at 95 and 90: Report

A Rajasthan couple who had been in a live-in relationship for nearly 70 years recently got married, with their children and grandchildren attending the ceremony in full support. Photos and videos of the wedding, held in a tribal village in Dungarpur district, have gone viral on social media. In the viral images, the elderly couple is seen dressed in traditional wedding attire as per their customs, with well-wishers clicking photos and celebrating the moment.(X/@thoughtsnanaly1)

According to an NDTV report, Rama Bhai Kharari (95) and Jeewali Devi (90) from Galandar village in Dungarpur have eight children and several grandchildren, despite never having been formally married on June 4. After seven decades together, the couple decided to finally tie the knot, backed wholeheartedly by their family.

The videos showed a lively celebration, with music playing in the background as attendees danced and cheered for the couple, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the occasion.

Couple was together under ‘Nata tradition’

The report said the couple had been living together under the Nata tradition, a distinctive custom of Rajasthan’s tribal regions. Under this practice, a tribal man or woman can choose to live with a partner without formal marriage.

Children born from such unions are entitled to inherit the father's property. However, the non-married status imposes certain social limitations.

Women in such relationships are typically excluded from participating in ceremonies like their children's weddings, the haldi ceremony, or welcoming the groom.

“They showed interest in getting married, and the entire family took the decision to go ahead with it. The village elders were also consulted, and the haldi ceremony took place on June 1. The wedding ceremony was conducted on June 4 with the entire village coming to celebrate it,” said Kanti Lal Kharari, the couple's son, to NDTV.

The couple's traditional pre-wedding procession, known as bandoli, featured DJ music, dancing, and the active participation of villagers and the couple’s children. After taking the saat phere (seven sacred rounds), a communal feast was held in honour of the newlyweds.

“The entire village was present in Bandoli. With music and festivities, we got the ritual completed,” said Lal.