All preparations completed for counting of votes in Rajasthan, says official

Rajasthan elections: Counting of votes polled in the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan will be done at 36 centres in the state on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said.

Polling in Rajasthan was held on November 25. (Image for representation)(File)

Preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process, which will begin at 8 am, the official said. Follow full coverage of the Rajasthan elections here.

The counting of ballot papers will be done first, followed by votes registered in electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each, Gupta said.

On November 25, polling was held in 199 of the 200 assembly constituencies of the state and there are 1,862 candidates in the fray. Election in Karanpur was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

"District election officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security norms for counting centres," Gupta said.

The CEO said three-tier security arrangements have been made at counting venues. Only authorised pass-holders will be able allowed to enter the venues, he said.

"Separate counting halls have been made for each assembly at the counting centres, where, according to instructions of the Election Commission, tables have been arranged for counting of postal ballots and EVMs," he said.

Gupta said there will be a counting supervisor, a counting assistant, counting staff and a micro-observer on a table designated for counting votes in EVMs.

There will be an assistant returning officer, a counting supervisor, two counting assistants and a micro-observer at the counting table of postal ballots, he said.

In total, 2,552 tables have been set up for counting. There will be 4,180 rounds for EVM vote counting, Gupta said.

He said the highest of 34 rounds will be held for the Shio assembly constituency (Barmer) and the lowest of 14 rounds for Ajmer South constituency.

