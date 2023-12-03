Rajasthan Results 2023 LIVE: Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand, Nathdwara seats

Rajasthan voted on November 25 to elect its next government, and witnessed an impressive 75.45% voter turnout across 199 out of 200 assembly constituencies. A total of 1,862 candidates contested for the election. This blog will keep you updated with the latest developments in the Rajsamand area constituencies - Beawar, Merta, Degana, Jaitaran, Bhim, Kumbhalgarh, Rajsamand and Nathdwara seats. Rajasthan election result 2023: Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the Rajasthan assembly elections. (ANI)

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Rajsamand Assembly constituency witnessed 75.70% voter turnout. Out of 2,10,890 registered voters, 159,703 valid votes were cast. BJP’s Kiran Maheshwari emerged victorious in this constituency, surpassing INC’s Narayan Singh Bhati by a margin of 24,623 votes.

Counting is underway for Rajsamand area constituencies.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Beawar Result awaited Merta Result awaited Degana Result awaited Jaitaran Result awaited Bhim Abhimanyu INC Kumbhalgarh Result awaited Rajsamand Result awaited Nathdwara Result awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Rajsamand area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Beawar Shankar Singh Rawat BJP Merta Indira Devi RLTP Degana Vijaypal Mirdha INC Jaitaran Avinash BJP Bhim Sudarshan Singh Rawat INC Kumbhalgarh Surendra Singh Rathore BJP Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari BJP Nathdwara CP Joshi INC

