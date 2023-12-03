close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

Dec 03, 2023 07:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Banswara area constitutes - Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats

Women in queue to vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.
Women in queue to vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Counting to begin for Banswara assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
DungarpurGanesh GoghraINC
SagwaraResult Awaited-
ChorasiResult Awaited-
GhatolResult Awaited-
GarhiResult Awaited-
BanswaraResult Awaited-
BagidoraResult Awaited-
KhushalgarhRAMILA KHADIAINC

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
DungarpurGirdharilalCPI(M)
SagwaraRam PrasadBJP
ChorasiRajkumari RoatBTP
GhatolHarendra NinamaBJP
GarhiKailash Chandra MeenaBJP
BanswaraArjun Singh BamniaINC
BagidoraMaehndra Jeet Singh MalviyaINC
KhushalgarhRamila KhadiaIndependent

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:01 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    Counting has begun

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:02 AM IST

    Counting to begin soon

    Counting to begin soon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly elections rajasthan assembly election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out