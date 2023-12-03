Live
Rajasthan results LIVE: Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats
Dec 03, 2023 07:15 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Banswara area constitutes - Dungarpur, Sagwara, Chorasi, Ghatol, Garhi, Banswara, Bagidora and Khushalgarh seats
Counting to begin for Banswara assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Dungarpur
|Girdharilal
|CPI(M)
|Sagwara
|Ram Prasad
|BJP
|Chorasi
|Rajkumari Roat
|BTP
|Ghatol
|Harendra Ninama
|BJP
|Garhi
|Kailash Chandra Meena
|BJP
|Banswara
|Arjun Singh Bamnia
|INC
|Bagidora
|Maehndra Jeet Singh Malviya
|INC
|Khushalgarh
|Ramila Khadia
|Independent
Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 08:01 AM IST
Counting has begun
Dec 03, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon
-
