Rajasthan results LIVE: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats on Dec 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jaipur Rural area constitutes - Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats.
Counting to begin for Jaipur Rural constituencies at 8am on 3rd December. Find below latest updates coming in from the area.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Kotputli
|Rajendra Singh Yadav
|INC
|Viratnagar
|Kuldeep
|BJP
|Shahpura
|Narendra Kumar Regar
|INC
|Phulera
|Result Awaited
|-
|Jhotwara
|Abhishek Choudhary
|INC
|Amber
|Satish Poonia
|BJP
|Jamwa Ramgarh
|Gopal Lal Meena
|INC
|Bansur
|Result Awaited
|-
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|Constituency
|2028 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Kotputli
|Rajender Singh Yadav
|INC
|Viratnagar
|Indraj Singh Gurjar
|INC
|Shahpura
|Alok Beniwal
|IND
|Phulera
|Nirmal Kumawat
|BJP
|Jhotwara
|Lalchand Kataria
|INC
|Amber
|Satish Poonia
|BJP
|Jamwa
|Gopal Meena
|INC
|Ramgarh
|Shafia Zubair
|INC
|Bansur
|Shakuntala Rawat
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST
Counting has begun
The counting is underway for all 199 Rajasthan constituencies, leads after an hour of counting indicates a neck on neck fight between BJP and CongressDec 03, 2023 06:56 AM IST
Counting to begin at 8am
Counting for all Jaipur Rural constituencies to begin at 8am
