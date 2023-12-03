close_game
Rajasthan results LIVE: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats

Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST

Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats on Dec 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jaipur Rural area constitutes - Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats.

Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer (REUTERS)
Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Counting to begin for Jaipur Rural constituencies at 8am on 3rd December. Find below latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
KotputliRajendra Singh YadavINC
ViratnagarKuldeepBJP
ShahpuraNarendra Kumar RegarINC
PhuleraResult Awaited-
JhotwaraAbhishek ChoudharyINC
AmberSatish PooniaBJP
Jamwa RamgarhGopal Lal MeenaINC
BansurResult Awaited-

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2028 Sitting MLAParty
KotputliRajender Singh YadavINC
ViratnagarIndraj Singh GurjarINC
ShahpuraAlok BeniwalIND
PhuleraNirmal KumawatBJP
JhotwaraLalchand KatariaINC
AmberSatish PooniaBJP
JamwaGopal MeenaINC
RamgarhShafia ZubairINC
BansurShakuntala RawatINC

Keep a track of all the information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    The counting is underway for all 199 Rajasthan constituencies, leads after an hour of counting indicates a neck on neck fight between BJP and Congress

  • Dec 03, 2023 06:56 AM IST

    Counting to begin at 8am

    Counting for all Jaipur Rural constituencies to begin at 8am

Topics
jaipur rajasthan assembly election rajasthan rajasthan high court + 2 more
