Rajasthan results LIVE: Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jaipur Rural area constitutes - Kotputli, Viratnagar, Shahpura, Phulera, Jhotwara, Amber, Jamwa Ramgarh, Bansur seats. Women wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election in Ajmer (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Counting to begin for Jaipur Rural constituencies at 8am on 3rd December. Find below latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Leading MLA Party Kotputli Rajendra Singh Yadav INC Viratnagar Kuldeep BJP Shahpura Narendra Kumar Regar INC Phulera Result Awaited - Jhotwara Abhishek Choudhary INC Amber Satish Poonia BJP Jamwa Ramgarh Gopal Lal Meena INC Bansur Result Awaited -

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2028 Sitting MLA Party Kotputli Rajender Singh Yadav INC Viratnagar Indraj Singh Gurjar INC Shahpura Alok Beniwal IND Phulera Nirmal Kumawat BJP Jhotwara Lalchand Kataria INC Amber Satish Poonia BJP Jamwa Gopal Meena INC Ramgarh Shafia Zubair INC Bansur Shakuntala Rawat INC

