News / India News / Rajasthan results LIVE: Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats
Live

Rajasthan results LIVE: Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats

Dec 03, 2023 07:23 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Sikar area constitutes - Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats

Voters in queue to cast their votes in Rajasthan Assembly elections
Voters in queue to cast their votes in Rajasthan Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Sikar assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

ConstituencyLeading CandidateParty
LachmangarhGOVIND SINGH DOTASARINC
DhodResult Awaited-
SikarResult Awaited-
DantaramgarhResult Awaited-
KhandelaResult Awaited-
Neem ka thanaSURESH MODIINC
SrimadhopurResult Awaited-
ChomuRAMLAL SHARMABJP

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
LachmangarhGovind Singh DotasraINC
DhodParasram MordiyaINC
SikarRajendra PareekINC
DantaramgarhVirendra SinghINC
KhandelaMahadeo SinghINC
Neem ka thanaSuresh ModiINC
SrimadhopurDeependra Singh SekhawatINC
ChomuRam Lal SharmaBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    Counting has begun

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:05 AM IST

    Counting to begin soon

    Counting to begin soon

Topics
assembly elections rajasthan assembly election
