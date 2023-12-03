Rajasthan results LIVE: Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Sikar area constitutes - Lachmangarh, Dhod, Sikar, Dantaramgarh, Khandela, Neem ka thana, Srimadhopur and Chomu seats Voters in queue to cast their votes in Rajasthan Assembly elections

Counting to begin for Sikar assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area

Constituency Leading Candidate Party Lachmangarh GOVIND SINGH DOTASAR INC Dhod Result Awaited - Sikar Result Awaited - Dantaramgarh Result Awaited - Khandela Result Awaited - Neem ka thana SURESH MODI INC Srimadhopur Result Awaited - Chomu RAMLAL SHARMA BJP

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Lachmangarh Govind Singh Dotasra INC Dhod Parasram Mordiya INC Sikar Rajendra Pareek INC Dantaramgarh Virendra Singh INC Khandela Mahadeo Singh INC Neem ka thana Suresh Modi INC Srimadhopur Deependra Singh Sekhawat INC Chomu Ram Lal Sharma BJP

