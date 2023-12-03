Live
Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats
Dec 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh on December 3, 2023.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Chittorgarh area constitutes - Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats
Counting for all Chittorgarh area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidates
|Party
|Mavli
|Krishnagopal Paliwal
|BJP
|Vallabnagar
|Result Awaited
|-
|Kapasan
|Result Awaited
|-
|Chittorgarh
|Chandrabhan Singh Chauhan
|Independent
|Begun
|Gurjar Rajender Singh Bidhuri
|INC
|Nimbahera
|Result Awaited
|-
|Bari Sadri
|Badri Lal Jat
|INC
|Pratapgarh
|Result Awaited
|-
2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results:
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|Mavli
|Dharamnarayan Joshi
|BJP
|Vallabnagar
|Gajendra Singh Shaktawat
|INC
|Kapasan
|Arjun Lal Jingar
|BJP
|Chittorgarh
|Chandrabhan Singh Aakya
|BJP
|Begun
|Rajendra Singh Bidhuri
|INC
|Nimbahera
|Udai Lal Anjana
|INC
|Bari Sadri
|Lalit Kumar
|BJP
|Pratapgarh
|Ramlal Meena
|INC
Stay up to date with the latest election results coming in from Rajasthan Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times
Rajasthan Assembly Election: Live Coverage
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST
Counting has begun.Dec 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST
Counting to begin at 8am on Dec 3, 2023
Counting for all the 200 Rajasthan Assembly seats to begin at 8am on Dec 3, 2023
-
