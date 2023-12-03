close_game
Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats
Live

Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats

Dec 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST

Dec 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Rajasthan assembly seats of Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh on December 3, 2023.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Chittorgarh area constitutes - Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats

Chittorgarh, Nov 25 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi wait in a queue to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections at a polling station, in Chittorgarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Chittorgarh, Nov 25 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi wait in a queue to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections at a polling station, in Chittorgarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo)( BJP Rajasthan X)

Counting for all Chittorgarh area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatesParty
MavliKrishnagopal PaliwalBJP
VallabnagarResult Awaited-
KapasanResult Awaited-
ChittorgarhChandrabhan Singh ChauhanIndependent
BegunGurjar Rajender Singh BidhuriINC
NimbaheraResult Awaited-
Bari SadriBadri Lal JatINC
PratapgarhResult Awaited-

2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results:

ConstituencySitting MLAParty
MavliDharamnarayan JoshiBJP
VallabnagarGajendra Singh ShaktawatINC
KapasanArjun Lal JingarBJP
ChittorgarhChandrabhan Singh AakyaBJP
BegunRajendra Singh BidhuriINC
NimbaheraUdai Lal AnjanaINC
Bari SadriLalit KumarBJP
PratapgarhRamlal MeenaINC

Stay up to date with the latest election results coming in from Rajasthan Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Live Coverage

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:10 AM IST

    Counting has begun.

  • Dec 02, 2023 04:38 PM IST

    Counting to begin at 8am on Dec 3, 2023

    Counting for all the 200 Rajasthan Assembly seats to begin at 8am on Dec 3, 2023

Topics
rajasthan assembly election chittorgarh
