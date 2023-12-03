Rajasthan results 2023 Live: Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Chittorgarh area constitutes - Mavli, Vallabnagar, Kapasan, Begun, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Bari Sadri, Pratapgarh seats Chittorgarh, Nov 25 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi wait in a queue to cast his vote for the Rajasthan Assembly elections at a polling station, in Chittorgarh on Saturday. (ANI Photo)( BJP Rajasthan X)

Counting for all Chittorgarh area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

Constituency Leading Candidates Party Mavli Krishnagopal Paliwal BJP Vallabnagar Result Awaited - Kapasan Result Awaited - Chittorgarh Chandrabhan Singh Chauhan Independent Begun Gurjar Rajender Singh Bidhuri INC Nimbahera Result Awaited - Bari Sadri Badri Lal Jat INC Pratapgarh Result Awaited -

2018 Rajasthan Assembly Election Results:

Constituency Sitting MLA Party Mavli Dharamnarayan Joshi BJP Vallabnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat INC Kapasan Arjun Lal Jingar BJP Chittorgarh Chandrabhan Singh Aakya BJP Begun Rajendra Singh Bidhuri INC Nimbahera Udai Lal Anjana INC Bari Sadri Lalit Kumar BJP Pratapgarh Ramlal Meena INC

