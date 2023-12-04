close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan election results: Husband vs wife, uncles vs nieces contests in 4 seats. How they fared

ByAryan Prakash
Dec 04, 2023 12:51 AM IST

The Rajasthan elections witnessed the BJP come back to power with 115 seats. The Congress was voted out as the grand old party could win just 69 seats

The Rajasthan elections witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party come back to power with 115 seats. The Congress was voted out of power as the grand old party could win just 69 seats. The election, however, witnessed unique contests between spouses and relatives in four of the 199 seats.

Danta-Ramgarh

Rita Singh Chaudhary of the Jannayak Janta Party was contesting against her husband Virendra Singh, a sitting Congress MLA who was fielded by the Congress again. When the result was declared, Rita Chaudhary stood fourth while her husband won the seat once again.

Dholpur

Congress candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha won the seat by defeating her nearest rival Ritesh Sharma of the Bahujan Samaj Party by 16,789 votes. But this is not the story. She was contesting against her brother-in-law Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha of the BJP.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections underway at a center, in Jaipur.(PTI)

In the 2018 assembly election, she had won the seat by defeating her brother-in-law. The former was expelled by the saffron party last year over cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shobha Rani joined the Congress and got a ticket while her brother-in-law was fielded by the saffron party.

Khetri
BJP's Dharampal won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Manoj Ghumaria of the BSP by 9,114 votes. He was also contesting against his niece Manisha Gujjar who was contesting on a Congress ticket. She had joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP.

Nagaur
Former Lok Sabha MP Jyoti Mirdha was fielded by the BJP from Nagaur. She lost to Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha, who happens to be her uncle.

Monday, December 04, 2023
