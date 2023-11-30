close_game
News / India News / Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023: Axis My India outlier among pollsters | Key takeaways

ByHT News Desk
Nov 30, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Exit polls for the Rajasthan Assembly Elections indicate a fiercely contested battle between the BJP and Congress.

As the curtains draw on the high-stakes Rajasthan Assembly Elections, exit polls from various agencies reveal a gripping narrative of a closely contested battle between the two major political players, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The diverse projections underscore the uncertainty surrounding the final outcome.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Anta in Baran district.(PTI)
According to the CVoter exit poll, the BJP is expected to lead the race with 104 seats, trailed by the Congress securing 81 seats, while others projected to win 14 seats. Jan Ki Baat paints a similar picture, projecting a substantial dominance for the BJP with 100-122 seats, contrasting with the Congress' estimated 62-85 seats and 14-15 seats for others.

Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has emerged as a surprising outlier, predicting a potential Congress lead, foreseeing the party securing 86-106 seats, closely trailed by the BJP with 80-100 seats. The other parties and independent candidates are projected to secure 9-18 seats. If the projections hold in the final outcome, Rajasthan could see a hung assembly, with the focus shifting to the smaller parties and independents.

Meanwhile, Times Now ETG exit poll data leans towards BJP dominance, suggesting estimates ranging from 108 to 128 seats for the BJP, while the Congress is projected to secure 56 to 72 seats. The smaller parties and independents are expected to bag 13 to 21 seats.

These divergent projections set the stage for a nail-biting finish in Rajasthan, with the final results eagerly awaited on December 3.

Here are the key takeaways from the exit poll results for Rajasthan assembly elections:

Close contest: Various exit polls indicate a closely contested battle between the BJP and Congress, with projections fluctuating across different surveys.

BJP's dominance: The exit poll results for Rajasthan assembly elections project an edge to the BJP, which is hoping to return to power riding on the anti-incumbency and factionalism within the Congress party.

India Today-Axis My India outlier: While most of the exit poll projections suggest a BJP lead, India Today-Axis My India show a Congress advantage, leaving room for uncertainty and anticipation.

Sign out