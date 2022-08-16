Rajasthan govt to cancel affiliation of Jalore pvt school after Dalit killing

Rajasthan education minister B D Kalla on Tuesday said that the government was in the process of terminating the affiliation of the private school in which a minor Dalit boy was beaten up who later succumbed to injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister told reporters in Bikaner, “The affiliation of the school is being terminated. At the same time, an advisory will be issued so that no such incident occurs in the future.”

Also Read | Dalit student doesn’t appear to have been thrashed for touching water pot: Cops

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly by his teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Saraswati Vidya Mandir on July 20, which was reportedly meant for the teacher.

The boy died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The accused teacher, Chail Singh, has already been arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON