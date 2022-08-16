Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan govt to cancel affiliation of Jalore pvt school after Dalit killing

Published on Aug 16, 2022 10:17 PM IST
Rajasthan education minister B D Kalla announced on Tuesday that the government have initiated the process of termination of affiliation for Jalore private school, where a minor Dalit boy was reportedly beaten to death.
Rajasthan education minister B D Kalla on Tuesday said that the government was in the process of terminating the affiliation of the private school in which a minor Dalit boy was beaten up who later succumbed to injuries.

The minister told reporters in Bikaner, “The affiliation of the school is being terminated. At the same time, an advisory will be issued so that no such incident occurs in the future.”

Nine-year-old Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly by his teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Saraswati Vidya Mandir on July 20, which was reportedly meant for the teacher.

The boy died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The accused teacher, Chail Singh, has already been arrested.

