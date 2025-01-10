Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan HC allows convicted spy Nand Lal to be deported

ByDinesh Bothra
Jan 10, 2025 06:15 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court allows deportation of Nand Lal, a convicted ISI spy, to Pakistan after his sentence ends on February 7, 2025.

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday allowed Nand Lal, a convicted spy for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, to be deported to Pakistan after completing his prison sentence in India. He along with two others will be handover to Pakistani Rangers on February 7, 2025.

Nand Lal, convicted of espionage, (Sourced)
Nand Lal, convicted of espionage, (Sourced)

Nand Lal, also known as Nandu Maharaj, was arrested in Jaisalmer on August 20, 2016, during a joint operation by intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), that uncovered a spy network linked to Pakistan.

The chief judicial magistrate of Jaipur-1 convicted him and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment on February 22, 2023.

The deportation required high court’s approval due to an interim order issued on September 1, 2017, which barred Pakistani migrants, especially from minority communities, from being deported without specific security-related reasons. This order was part of a suo motu writ petition addressing the rights of Pakistani migrants, including access to long-term visas, ration cards, and basic amenities in Rajasthan.

A division bench comprising justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Madan Gopal Vyas reviewed an affidavit submitted by the additional superintendent of police, Intelligence Zone, Jodhpur. The affidavit confirmed the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) decision to deport Nand Lal.

The MHA communication dated December 30, 2024, said that no legal appeals or cases were pending against Nand Lal and that the Rajasthan government had issued a “no objection” certificate for his repatriation. The affidavit also mentioned plans to deport three Pakistani civil prisoners, including Nand Lal, who is currently in Rajasthan. The MHA directed state authorities to escort these prisoners to the Attari border in presentable condition for handover to Pakistani Rangers on February 7, 2025.

Also Read: Jailed Pak spy’s wife moves Rajasthan HC for permission to stay in India

The court observed, “Having regard to the decision taken by the competent authority, Nand Lal, son of Narsing Singh, may be deported to Pakistan on fulfilling other conditions, if any, provided under the extant laws.”

The bench also added, “It is stated at the Bar that Bhagwan Das, another Pakistani national, is currently lodged at the Detention Centre in Jodhpur, but no final decision has yet been made in his case.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On