Rajasthan HC allows convicted spy Nand Lal to be deported

JODHPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday allowed Nand Lal, a convicted spy for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, to be deported to Pakistan after completing his prison sentence in India. He along with two others will be handover to Pakistani Rangers on February 7, 2025. Nand Lal, convicted of espionage, (Sourced)

Nand Lal, also known as Nandu Maharaj, was arrested in Jaisalmer on August 20, 2016, during a joint operation by intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), that uncovered a spy network linked to Pakistan.

The chief judicial magistrate of Jaipur-1 convicted him and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment on February 22, 2023.

The deportation required high court’s approval due to an interim order issued on September 1, 2017, which barred Pakistani migrants, especially from minority communities, from being deported without specific security-related reasons. This order was part of a suo motu writ petition addressing the rights of Pakistani migrants, including access to long-term visas, ration cards, and basic amenities in Rajasthan.

A division bench comprising justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Madan Gopal Vyas reviewed an affidavit submitted by the additional superintendent of police, Intelligence Zone, Jodhpur. The affidavit confirmed the ministry of home affairs’ (MHA) decision to deport Nand Lal.

The MHA communication dated December 30, 2024, said that no legal appeals or cases were pending against Nand Lal and that the Rajasthan government had issued a “no objection” certificate for his repatriation. The affidavit also mentioned plans to deport three Pakistani civil prisoners, including Nand Lal, who is currently in Rajasthan. The MHA directed state authorities to escort these prisoners to the Attari border in presentable condition for handover to Pakistani Rangers on February 7, 2025.

The court observed, “Having regard to the decision taken by the competent authority, Nand Lal, son of Narsing Singh, may be deported to Pakistan on fulfilling other conditions, if any, provided under the extant laws.”

The bench also added, “It is stated at the Bar that Bhagwan Das, another Pakistani national, is currently lodged at the Detention Centre in Jodhpur, but no final decision has yet been made in his case.”