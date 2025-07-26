Students warned of cracks minutes before roof collapse that killed 7 in Rajasthan school, but teachers ignored

Just minutes before the roof collapsed that killed seven children at a government school in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar on Friday, students had reportedly warned teachers about visible cracks and the risk of a collapse. Instead of being taken seriously, they were scolded and sent back to class. Moments later, their worst fears came true – the roof gave way, killing seven and injuring over a dozen others. Locals during the rescue work after a government school building collapsed, in Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, on Friday.(PTI)

According to an India Today report, the students alerted teachers at Jhalawar's primary school that something was amiss. However, the teachers who were having breakfast at the time did not pay attention to the students and told them to return to their classrooms.

“Pebbles were falling. When the students told the teachers, they scolded them and kept having breakfast. If the children had not been taken out, the accident would not have happened,” a student told India Today TV.

'We were sitting near classroom door and...': Girl recounts horror

A girl recounted with a shudder her narrow escape.

"We were sitting near the door of a classroom. Some pieces of gravel started falling from above. Moments later, the adjoining classroom collapsed. Since we were sitting near the gate, we immediately rushed out," she told reporters.

"We got scared and started crying," another student said.

A portion of a government school building in Rajasthan's Jhalawar collapsed on Friday, killing seven children and injuring 27, some of them critically.

The youngest of those who died was only six years old. Minutes into the morning session at the Piplodi Government School in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, a part of the middle school building housing Classes 6 and 7 gave way, burying about 35 children, police said.

5 teachers suspended

According to local sources, the school building was in poor condition, with visible signs of deterioration. Although plastering work was done just a month ago, villagers and parents had long complained about the building's safety.

Jhalawar collector Ajay Singh, however, said that the district administration had recently instructed the education department to give information about any dilapidated school building, but this one did not figure in the list.

Recounting the events of the morning, Dulichand Lodha, a villager, said one classroom collapsed and the adjacent one got damaged.

"The school building appears to be 30-40 years old. After one portion collapsed, the district administration has razed the other parts so that there is no further incident," he said.

Meanwhile, five staffers of the school were suspended, and a high-level inquiry into the matter was ordered.