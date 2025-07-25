Seven children dead, 28 injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

At least seven minor students lost their lives and 28 others sustained injuries after a portion of a government upper primary school building collapsed in Piplodi village of Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district on Friday morning. The tragedy occurred while students were gathering for morning prayers. Scenes of chaos and desperation unfolded at the site, where frantic parents, villagers, and teachers scrambled to pull children from beneath the rubble.(PTI)

Nandkishore Verma, SHO of Manoharthana police station said the section of the school building housing Classes 6 and 7 caved in around 7:45 am, burying approximately 35 children under debris. “Seven children have died so far.”

The victims were identified as Payal (14), Priyanka (14), Harish (8), Sona Bhai (5), and Mithun (11) — all from the Bhil community; Kartik (18) from the Lodha community; and Meena (8), daughter of Chhotulal Raidas. All were residents of Piplodi village.

Scenes of chaos and desperation unfolded at the site, where frantic parents, villagers, and teachers scrambled to pull children from beneath the rubble. Many injured students were rushed to hospitals in private vehicles before official help arrived. Nine students were admitted to the ICU at the district hospital, with multiple surgeries underway.

The Education Department has suspended school headmaster Meena Garg along with teachers Javed Ahmed, Ramvilas Lavanshi, Kanhaiyalal Suman, and Badrilal Lodha.

Additional District Education Officer Hansraj Meena said that the original building, constructed in 1994 by the Panchayati Raj Department, had not undergone repairs and collapsed due to structural weakness likely worsened by recent heavy rainfall.

He said that a classroom built in 2011 remained intact, but the old building — already listed for urgent repairs — gave way.

As news of the incident spread, enraged villagers blocked the Manoharthana-Aklera road at Buradi intersection, demanding compensation and a visit from the Chief Minister. Locals claimed that repeated warnings about the school’s unsafe condition had been ignored by officials.

“This happened due to administrative negligence,” said Balkishan, a resident who was among the first responders. “I heard a loud noise, saw the building collapse, and rushed to help remove debris to rescue the children.”

District Collector Ajay Singh said the school building had not been flagged as unsafe in a recent survey, despite instructions issued to report such structures. “A detailed investigation will be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible,” he said.

PM, President mourn lost lives

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of young lives. “The news of the school roof collapse is extremely tragic. I pray for strength for the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured,” Murmu posted on X.

PM Modi called the incident “deeply saddening” and said all possible assistance was being provided to those affected.

Leaders across party lines, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former CMs Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje, extended condolences and called for urgent action.

Rahul Gandhi urged party workers to assist in relief efforts, while Speaker Om Birla termed the incident painful and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

Chief Minister Sharma said concerned officials have been directed to ensure the best medical care for the injured. “May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the grieving families,” he said in a message.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, BJP state president C.P. Joshi, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, and other political leaders also expressed condolences and called for accountability.