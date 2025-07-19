Chitrakoot: 2 children killed in house collapse amid rain, 4 dead after drowning in pond

KANPUR In a tragic incident triggered by rainfall, two children were killed and their parents seriously injured when their house collapsed in the early hours of Friday in the Pahadi area of Chitrakoot district, said police. Children ride bicycles in an area inundated with water of the swollen Ganga river, in Prayagraj, Friday. (PTI Photo)

According to officials, the family had retired for the night after dinner when the structure on Nadin road collapsed amid the downpour, trapping all four members under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Shivangi, 5, and her brother Shiva, 1. Their parents, Soni Singh, 32, and her husband Anil alias Rinku Singh, 34, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the district hospital.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and began rescue efforts despite the lack of electricity at the time. The police were informed, and with the help of residents, the victims were retrieved from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

Doctors declared the children dead on arrival. The injured couple was referred to the district hospital for further treatment.

In the evening, another tragic incident unfolded in the Ragaura police station area. Around 6pm, in Chitahari hamlet of Agrahunda village, a five-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister drowned while playing near Sujauwa pond. The siblings had reportedly gone to play near the water body after returning from school.

When the children did not return home, family members began searching for them. Around 7.30 pm, bodies of both children were recovered from the pond by family members. Meanwhile, two brothers aged six and eight died after drowning in a pond in Talageer village of Raipura police area.