2-yr-old girl dies, 5 injured as house collapses in Karnataka due to heavy rain

ByHirekop Rajan Samuel
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 12:28 pm IST

Gangavati tehsildar U Nagaraj said the roof and part of the house, which was built using mud, stone and local tiles, gave way around 3am following two days of continuous rain

A two-year-old girl died while five members of her family were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The revenue department is assessing the damage and will submit a report soon. (Representative file photo)
Gangavati tehsildar U Nagaraj said the roof and part of the house, which was built using mud, stone and local tiles, gave way around 3am following two days of continuous rain.

“A girl died on the spot and five others were injured. Financial compensation will be provided as per government norms,” he said.

The deceased was identified. The injured—her mother Hanumanti (28), Duragamma (65), Bhimamma (19), Husenappa (48), and Pakirappa—were admitted to the government hospital in Gangavati, police said.

Also Read:Two die in mudhouse wall collapse; CM offers 8 lakh aid

Nagaraj said Gangavati taluk and surrounding areas have been receiving continuous rainfall for the last four days, leaving several mud and stone houses in a vulnerable condition. The affected family will be temporarily relocated to makeshift shelters.

Gangavati police have registered a case in connection with the house collapse. The revenue department is assessing the damage and will submit a report soon.

