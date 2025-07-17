Two die in mudhouse wall collapse; CM offers 8 lakh aid

: Two brothers died when the walls of a mud house collapsed on them in Bhatoli village here on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred when Aditya Gautam,18, and his brother Ankit,16, were on their way to the fields on a motorcycle to plant a paddy nursery (For representation only)

The incident occurred when Aditya Gautam,18, and his brother Ankit,16, were on their way to the fields on a motorcycle to plant a paddy nursery. About 300 metres from their home, the wall of a roadside mudhouse collapsed on them, burying them under the debris, police added.

Locals rushed to the spot and managed to pull the boys out, but both had already died by the time help arrived. Aditya was an intermediate student, while Ankit was studying in high school. Their father, Santosh Kumar, works as a postman in Nadesar in the district. Police arrived at the scene upon receiving information, and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination. So far, no formal complaint has been lodged by the family, police officials added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident on Wednesday and expressed his condolences. According to an official statement, the chief minister instructed the local administration to provide immediate relief to the bereaved family. In compliance with the directive, the district administration has initiated the process of providing ₹8 lakh compensation to the family from the disaster relief fund.