Rajasthan, Jharkhand among 14 states reporting no new Covid-19 deaths. Full list

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday said that as many as 14 states and Union territories, including Rajasthan, Puducherry, and Jharkhand, did not report any new fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Despite the resurgence of infection across the country, especially in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, these 14 states and UTs have managed to keep the daily toll at zero though India’s overall toll due to the disease is on a rise.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

With a daily count of over 200 deaths in the past few days, the country’s total toll due to Covid-19 has reached 161,240, which accounts for 1.35% of the total confirmed cases, according to the health ministry.

Six states account for 78.6% of the new deaths. Maharashtra reported 111 casualties, followed by Punjab (43), Chattisgarh (15), Kerala (12) Tamil Nadu (11), and Karnataka (10).

India’s active Covid-19 caseload is soaring after it touched its lowest mark in mid-February. It stood at 452,647on Saturday. The active cases account for 3.8% of the total infections tally.

Here’s a list of states and UTs that haven’t reported any new deaths

Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir

Jharkhand

Odisha

Puducherry

Lakshadweep

Sikkim

Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli

Ladakh

Manipur

Tripura

Mizoram

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Arunachal Pradesh

Amid rising cases, the central government has told all states and UTs to ensure that necessary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus. They have been directed to issue instructions to district administrations and police authorities to “scrupulously enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs in all public gatherings during the upcoming festivals".

“In view of the upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, harvesting festivals, Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr etc, state governments and UT administrations should take necessary measures to regulate crowds during these festivals by ensuring strict observance of Covid appropriate behavior such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing as mandated in aforesaid guidelines and in National Directives for Covid-19 management,” Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said in his letter.