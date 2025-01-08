Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan minister directs leopard census to check human-wildlife conflict

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2025 04:38 PM IST

Eight people were killed in leopard attacks over a 35-kilometer radius in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district last year amid growing leopard population and human-wildlife conflict

Rajasthan forest minister Sanjay Sharma has directed a leopard census outside tiger reserves using the camera trap method in other protected areas amid a growing leopard population and human-wildlife conflict, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Officials said an increase in the leopard population across India has escalated human-animal conflicts. (HT PHOTO/Representative)
Officials said an increase in the leopard population across India has escalated human-animal conflicts. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

An official said the rising number of leopards has significantly contributed to human-wildlife conflict. Eight people were killed in leopard attacks over a 35-kilometre radius in the Udaipur district last year. The forest department declared the animal a “man-eater” on October 1.

“To address the issue effectively, it is crucial to have an estimate of the leopard population. This will serve as the first step toward finding a solution,” said the official.

Officials said chief wildlife warden Pawan Kumar Upadhyay instructed all divisional officers and staff to carry out the census following Sharma’s directives. The forest department will seek advise and collaboration from experts and specialised institutions to conduct the exercise.

Sharma’s directive aims to address the issue by managing the conflict and ensuring the safety of both humans and wildlife.

A second official said an increase in the leopard population across India has increased human-animal conflicts. “We raised the issue with the National Wildlife Board seeking their guidance to handle the situation. In many cases, the attacks were fatal.”

According to a water-hole census, there were 925 leopards in Rajasthan compared to 818 in 2022, 775 in 2020, 637 in 2019, 635 in 2018, and 507 in 2017.

According to the Status of Leopards in India-2022 report there were 167 leopards recorded in Sariska Tiger Reserve, 87 in Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, 49 in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, and 19 in Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On