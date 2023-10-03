Rajasthan MLA turns cobbler, polishes people's shoes at Dausa shop: Watch

As the election fever has gripped Rajasthan, Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla on Monday sat at a cobbler shop in Dausa and polished people's shoes. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, Hudla can be seen wearing a garland and polishing an elderly man's shoes before helping him put them on. Several people can be seen surrounding the MLA, while one man was seen throwing rose petals at Hudla.

Rajasthan independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla polishing people's shoes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018 too, Hudla caught the media attention by doing a similar act. He had won the election from the Dausa constituency.

Hudla told journalists that he took the initiative to polish the shoes of voters and workers to make them “realise that MLAs are their employees, not vice versa”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“…I have done this before, I'm doing it today, and will continue to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hudla also reportedly raised a Tricolour outside a hospital on Monday to mark Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Rajasthan is set to witness assembly elections later this year.

PM Modi in Rajasthan

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh ahead of the upcoming assembly election. Modi came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state and accused it of destroying the state in the past five years.

“Every corrupt person, goon, rioter, tyrant, and every leader of Congress has considered himself the government of Rajasthan. The Congress left no stone unturned in looting the state,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a dig at the Rajasthan Congress infighting between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, Modi said, “The Congress successfully formed a government by deceiving the people of Rajasthan. However, they failed to run the government. Ashok Gehlot had been saving his chief ministerial chair, whereas half of the Congress leaders were actively trying to unseat him.”

(With inputs from ANI)