Cong MLAs in Rajasthan can’t face public due to corruption, says CP Joshi

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party president CP Joshi took over the reins of the state at a time when factionalism was rife in the party in the absence of a strong leadership. In an interview to Urvashi Dev Rawal, Joshi spoke about challenges in his six-month tenure, how he has tried to settle ruffled feathers, energise the cadres and take on the Congress government. Excerpts:

When you took over as state BJP president, the BJP was a divided house. The aim was to forge unity. Do you think you have achieved that aim?

My effort has been to take all leaders together and move forward, whether they are seniors or younger ones. My attempt was to get guidance from all senior leaders. We all have to work to strengthen the party and organisation and ensure that the party wins the 2023 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are getting support from everyone.

There has been a lot of speculation about former CM Vasundhara Raje. She was present at the start of the four Parivartan yatras but not after that. Is there still a rift within the party?

No, there is no rift in the party. All leaders are onboard. Vasundhara ji is a senior leader, our party national vice president, and two-time chief minister. She is our respected leader and she is fully involved in all activities, meetings and discussions for the elections. All our senior leaders were only present at the start of the yatras and did not accompany them throughout. Also, Raje ji had a family emergency which she had to attend to.

The party took out 4 yatras under a collective leadership. Do you think a yatra under a single leader as the face would have been more fruitful?

The yatras have received massive support from the public. In many places, people turned up in thousands even late at night to welcome the yatras. The public mood on the ground is clear, they want change and they want to bring the BJP to power. These yatras became ‘Jan Yatras’ or people’s yatras which reflects the anger in the public against the government of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The party decided to take out four yatras under collective leadership due to shortage of time. We were able to cover all 200 constituencies and travelled over 9,000 km in 17-18 days.

Several surveys point to a close contest in Rajasthan. Do you think CM Ashok Gehlot’s welfare schemes have had a positive impact?

We are confident that the BJP will get a thumping victory in the assembly elections. Gehlot ji is announcing these schemes at the fag end of his tenure. If he is so confident of the work he has done, what is the need to dole out these “freebies” to woo people and empty the state treasury? A large section has been left out of the schemes which has caused resentment. There are complaints of poor quality of phones and ration. People will not be fooled. The Gehlot government has only tried to save his chair and indulged in corruption for over four years. Congress is not in a situation to face the public. The MLAs are scared to go to the people and face their anger.

The Parliament recently passed the women’s reservation bill. Will the BJP give 33 % tickets to women in the assembly polls?

The BJP has always given an exalted position to women. Our party was the first to amend the party constitution and give 33% reservation to women in the organisation. We gave the post of president to a woman, the finance minister is a woman and the post of external affairs was also held by a woman. We will try to give maximum representation to women depending on social, caste and regional factors.

The‘Red Diary’ came with a big bang but nothing much has come of it?

The party has raised the issue. Sooner or later the black deeds of the Congress government will emerge. The CM says he has nothing to do with the ‘Red Diary’. But the CM went for a birthday party to Congress leader Rajendra Gudha’s house and said he saved my government. One board chairman has said the diary was retrieved from his apartment. Why was Gudha sent to get the diary from the apartment? What black deeds are they trying to hide in the diary? Why the fear. Why was Gudha sacked as minister?

How do you see the tenure of the Congress government?

The Congress government has been a total failure. It has cheated farmers after promising full loan waiver, it has destroyed the future of millions of youth by failing to prevent question paper leaks, it has a shameful record on law and order. Women’s atrocities have crossed all limits. Rajasthan is number one in rape cases in the country. The ministers and MLAs are indulging in open loot and corruption. There is anarchy.

It is being said that if the BJP comes to power in Rajasthan, the government will punish all those guilty in paper leaks. What will the government do?

In BJP ruled states, we have shown by our actions that we are serious about what we promise. The PM has also said that he delivers on his guarantees. In Gujarat, UP and Assam, the BJP governments have curbed crime, given employment and brought development. We will definitely act against those who have destroyed the future of youth.

The Congress and other opposition parties accuse BJP of fanning communal strife to win elections. How would you respond?

Not BJP. They (Opposition) do acts that incites others. The BJP’s slogan is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. The welfare schemes of prime minister Narendra Modi’s government have reached all sections of the society. We have not discriminated against anyone. But who said the first right on resources if of the Muslims? It was the Congress party and their PM. Who gives 24-hour electricity for one festival and not for others, allows DJ for one festival and not for others? PFI is allowed to hold a rally but Hindu religious processions and saffron flags are banned... It’s clear you are doing appeasement.

Do you think the infighting in the Congress will damage its electoral prospects?

This is an internal matter of the Congress but the people of Rajasthan have suffered.

You got the throne by making your masters in Delhi happy but then you use agencies that should have worked to stop corruption and crime to spy on your own MLAs and ministers. For 4.5 years, the Gehlot government has only done corruption, tried to save his chair and finish his opponents.

But CM Gehlot has accused the BJP of trying to topple his government.

That is not true. Who gave tickets to the Congress leaders who left? It’s your weakness that your people left and then you called them useless and traitor.