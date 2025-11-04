On-duty constable in Rajasthan dies of gunshot from service revolver, family denies suicide

A 23-year-old police constable died after a gunshot was fired from a service revolver while he was on security duty in the Bundi Post Office building. The incident happened around 9 pm when other post office staff were watching the Women's World Cup final and heard a gunshot. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted on Monday afternoon. (PTI/Representational Image)

The deceased has been identified as Kishanlal Sharma, a resident of Dhadoli village in Jaipur district, who was recruited by the Rajasthan police in 2021 and was posted at Bundi police Line.

The police have not ruled out suicide yet and are investigating all possible angles to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the Village Development Officer (VDO) examination was held at 20 centres in Bundi city between 11 am and 2 pm.

Also read: Mumbai hostage case: Cops contacted ex-minister during negotiations with accused Rohit Arya

Kishanlal and head constable Yusuf were on security duty assigned to guard the answer sheets, which were on tight security to be transported to Kota later in the night, Bundi Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma said.

The constables and a few other post office staff were watching the Women's World Cup final cricket match on a phone around 9 pm when Kishanlal, carrying the service revolver assigned to Head Constable Yusuf, went inside a bathroom a few metres away, Sharma said.

After a few seconds, an explosion was heard, and others rushed inside to find Kishanlal lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He was taken to the hospital immediately, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police are investigating the incident from all angles, including suicide and accident, the ASP said.

Also read: Fake IRS officer, who tried meeting Tripura CM, faked heart attack during arrest: Police

Family denies suicide angle The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem was conducted on Monday afternoon. Maternal uncle of Kishanlal claimed that he could not have committed suicide as he had no worries. The family urged police to conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

Kishanlal, who was engaged and was going to be married, was happy, the uncle said, adding that the family had been busy planning for the wedding. The constable had two sisters.

According to Kishanlal's colleagues, he never hinted at any distress or worry. Constable Dayaram said that he attended Kishanlal's sister's marriage and felt the family was quite happy.

(With inputs from PTI)