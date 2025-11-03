Fake IRS officer, who tried meeting Tripura CM, faked heart attack during arrest: Police

LUCKNOW A man arrested for posing as an IRS officer and trying to meet visiting Tripura chief minister Manik Saha at a Lucknow hotel faked a heart attack in an attempt to evade police custody, said officials on Monday. As officers intercepted the accused while he was checking out of the hotel, he suddenly collapsed and pretended to have a heart attack, leaving police personnel momentarily alarmed. He was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors confirmed he was in perfect health and had staged the episode to evade arrest. (Pic for representation)

The accused, Prashant Mohan, a resident of Bihar, had been staying at a five-star hotel at Lucknow’s Vibhuti Khand since October 30. On October 31, he attempted to meet the CM who was staying on the same floor of the hotel and was in town to attend a conference at KGMU, said police.

According to officials, Prashant claimed to be an additional commissioner in the ministry of finance and forced his way towards the CM’s suite, flashing a fake IRS identity card. When the chief minister’s security team became suspicious and denied him access, they alerted the local police.

Subsequently, he was taken to the Vibhuti Khand police station and detained. “The police recovered fake IRS and IAS identity cards, visiting cards, Aadhaar and PAN cards, an expensive phone, ₹1,600 cash and a trolley bag from him,” said SHO Amar Singh.

Officials also revealed that he arrived in a vehicle fitted with a red-blue beacon light and had a driver, who fled upon his detention.

Investigators suspect he frequently posed as a senior bureaucrat to mingle with politicians and take photographs to build credibility.

Police said Prashant earlier lived in Shakurpur, Delhi, where he taught UPSC aspirants. He had appeared for the civil services examination several times, but failed to clear it.

“He has been sent to jail, and we are now verifying his criminal history, with assistance sought from Delhi and Bihar police,” said the SHO.