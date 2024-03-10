 Rajasthan police busts sextortion racket; 15 arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Rajasthan police busts sextortion racket; 15 arrested

Rajasthan police busts sextortion racket; 15 arrested

BySuresh Foujdar
Mar 10, 2024 04:40 PM IST

According to the police, the fraudsters used to make fake Facebook profiles using fake names of girls and targeted mostly old and wealthy people

Bharatpur: The Rajasthan police on Sunday busted a sextortion racket in the Mewat region of Deeg district and arrested at least 15 people in connection, senior officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Bharatpur range inspector general of police (IGP) Rahul Prakash said that several police teams, based on specific information, raided multiple locations in the Mewat region and arrested 15 members of a gang allegedly involved in sextortion.

Raids were held at three villages – Pathrali, Rayawka and Haiwatka under police station Gopalgarh, said the IGP, adding that the police teams also recovered 61 ATM cards, card swiping machines, 33 mobiles, six computers and several laptops from their possession.

Police said the fraudsters used to make fake Facebook profiles using fake names of girls and targeted mostly old and wealthy people.

Once the person accepts the friend request, they use different mobile phones for online sex chatting and then blackmail them for money, threatening that the video of their sex chat will be uploaded on social sites, said police.

IGP Prakash said that police are trying to trace other members of the gang. The accused had targeted people in 14 different states, he said.

The Mewat region has been a hub of cybercrime due to illiteracy, weak financial conditions, and lack of employment.

