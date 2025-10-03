Rajasthan police seize over 1,000 kg ganja worth 5 crore in major crackdown, two held

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police, along with the Jhunjhunu District Special Team, has seized about 1,000 kg of ganja valued at ₹5 crore and arrested two traffickers, police said on Friday. On searching the vehicle, police recovered neatly packed sacks of ganja weighing 1,014 kg. (ANI/Representational Image)

The operation, codenamed "Prahar", was launched on the basis of a specific intelligence input received by the Force, which tracked the movement of a consignment originating from Odisha and destined for Rajasthan's Shekhawati, they said.

The traffickers were transporting the contraband in a container truck and had concealed it in a specially built chamber behind the driver's seat.

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a blockade in the Udaipurwati area of Jhunjhunu district and intercepted the vehicle, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh MN said.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered neatly packed sacks of ganja weighing 1,014 kg. The consignment was meant for Shekhawati-based drug lords Raju Pachlengi and Gokul, officials said.

Two key members of the trafficking network, identified as Subhash Gurjar and Pramod Gurjar of Sikar, were arrested on the spot.

"This is not just a seizure but a surgical strike on the supply network of organised drug cartels," the ADG said.