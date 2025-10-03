Search
Fri, Oct 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rajasthan police seize over 1,000 kg ganja worth 5 crore in major crackdown, two held

PTI |
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 07:48 pm IST

The operation, codenamed "Prahar", was launched based on a specific intelligence input which tracked the movement of consignment originating from Odisha

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police, along with the Jhunjhunu District Special Team, has seized about 1,000 kg of ganja valued at 5 crore and arrested two traffickers, police said on Friday.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered neatly packed sacks of ganja weighing 1,014 kg. (ANI/Representational Image)
On searching the vehicle, police recovered neatly packed sacks of ganja weighing 1,014 kg. (ANI/Representational Image)

The operation, codenamed "Prahar", was launched on the basis of a specific intelligence input received by the Force, which tracked the movement of a consignment originating from Odisha and destined for Rajasthan's Shekhawati, they said.

The traffickers were transporting the contraband in a container truck and had concealed it in a specially built chamber behind the driver's seat.

Also read: Cross-border arms, drug racket busted in Amritsar; 5 held

Acting on the tip-off, police set up a blockade in the Udaipurwati area of Jhunjhunu district and intercepted the vehicle, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Dinesh MN said.

On searching the vehicle, police recovered neatly packed sacks of ganja weighing 1,014 kg. The consignment was meant for Shekhawati-based drug lords Raju Pachlengi and Gokul, officials said.

Two key members of the trafficking network, identified as Subhash Gurjar and Pramod Gurjar of Sikar, were arrested on the spot.

"This is not just a seizure but a surgical strike on the supply network of organised drug cartels," the ADG said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajasthan police seize over 1,000 kg ganja worth 5 crore in major crackdown, two held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On