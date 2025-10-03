Rajasthan police seize over 1,000 kg ganja worth 5 crore in major crackdown, two held

The operation, codenamed "Prahar", was launched based on a specific intelligence input which tracked the movement of consignment originating from Odisha
The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police, along with the Jhunjhunu District Special Team, has seized about 1,000 kg of ganja valued at ₹5 crore and arrested two traffickers, police said on Friday.
The operation, codenamed "Prahar", was launched on the basis of a specific intelligence input received by the Force, which tracked the movement of a consignment originating from Odisha and destined for Rajasthan's Shekhawati, they said.
The traffickers were transporting the contraband in a container truck and had concealed it in a specially built chamber behind the driver's seat.