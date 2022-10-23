Rajasthan Police share ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ for those who disrupt communal harmony, spread fake news: 'One mistake...'

Ahead of Diwali festivities kicking in, Rajasthan Police have taken a witty path, influenced by Bollywood lyrics and catchy one-liners, to caution the public of several wrongdoings. Sharing a graphic post on their Twitter account, the police used lyrics from Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan's song to ask people to light firecrackers in open spaces and not inside their homes.

“Anaar, roshni ya chakkar…jo bhi tumhara naam hai padh…Mere angne mein tumhara kya kaam hain (Anaar, roshni or chakkar - whatever is your name, what is your purpose inside the premises of my house?)” the message on the post read in Hindi.

The police urged people to celebrate Diwali festival with “full gusto”, but not by keeping their security at bay. “A spark of carelessness can be heavy,” they tweeted.

Another tweet, which also came with a graphic post, alerted the public about police action against individuals who disrupt communal harmony and spread fake news. It was titled “Diwali Double Dhamaka” and stated that police will give “special treatment” to the ones who are found to commit the felonies.

“Free! Free! Free! Rajasthan Police's special offer on Diwali. One mistake can make you take a trip to the jail, and that too for free,” Rajasthan Police tweeted.

The post mentioned that a vehicle (referring to police car) will “come to pick up” and take “straight to the police station” those who violate the rules.

A police official told news agency PTI that creative lines and graphics communicate messages to people, especially the youngsters, aptly.

