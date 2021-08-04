Rajasthan rain: Flood-like situation in Kota as rivers surge, red alert issued

Torrential rains in Rajasthan have created flood-like conditions in several districts, including Kota, which is known for being a major coaching hub of the country for competitive examination preparations. Several parts of the city remain heavily inundated, rendering people unable to leave their residences. Rescue operations are being carried out by the district administration in waterlogged areas, with people being evacuated to higher altitudes that are relatively safer from the effects of the flood.

A red alert for Kota was issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday, putting out a warning for an 'extreme flood situation' in view of the water surge at the Parvati river in Khatoli. At 9pm, the river was flowing at a level of 207.77 metres with a rising trend, 5.77 metres above its danger level of 202 metres and 0.22 metres above its previous flow record of 207.55, back in 1996.

The Kota division in Rajasthan saw heavy rainfall on Tuesday, following which the Chambal river barrage was opened, according to officials familiar with the development. As a result, the water reached the state's Dholpur district, a region where as many as 40 villages are now facing a flood threat.

In fact, the water level of the Chambal river in Dholpur was reported to have crossed way past the danger mark on Tuesday itself, following heavy rainfall in the 24 hours prior. According to reports, more than two dozen villages were inundated after the water level in small rivers such as Parvati and Chambal surged.

Dholpur district collector RK Jaiswal took stock of the situation and said instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Not just Dholpur, a few towns in other districts of Rajasthan such as Baran, Swai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and capital Jaipur also recorded heavy rainfall over the past day, which triggered a high inflow in surrounding dams and rivers.

Residential areas were inundated, houses collapsed and hundreds of people were evacuated from several villages in low-lying areas in Rajasthan's Baran, where a flood-like situation was seen in the district's worst-hit Shahabad and Kishanganj blocks.

The flood situation has been described as 'serious' in the Shahabad and Kishanganj blocks of the Baran district. Around 700 people have so far been evacuated from villages in the low-lying areas, while 40-50 people are still reported to be stranded in the Sodana and Raibarpura villages.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall was witnessed at most places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in the western part of the state during the past 24 hours.