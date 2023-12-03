Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for the Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur, on December 3, 2023
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur.
Results for Jhunjhunu area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
|PILANI (SC)
|Pitram Singh Kala
|INC
|SURAJGARH
|Sharwan Kumar
|INC
|JHUNJHUNU
|Brijendra Singh Ola
|INC
|MANDAWA
|Ritha Choudhary
|INC
|NAWALGARH
|Vikram Singh Jakhal
|BJP
|UDAIPURWATI
|Bhagawana Ram Saini
|INC
|KHETRI
|Dharmpal
|BJP
|FATEHPUR
|Hakam Ali Khan (Win)
|INC
2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:
|PILANI (SC)
|J.P. Chandelia
|INC
|SURAJGARH
|Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai
|BJP
|JHUNJHUNU
|Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chav
|BJP
|MANDAWA
|Kanodiya Hitu
|BJP
|NAWALGARH
|Dr. Rajkumar Sharma
|INC
|UDAIPURWATI
|Rajendrasingh Gudha
|BSP
|KHETRI
|Jitendra Singh
|INC
|FATEHPUR
|Hakam Ali Khan
|INC
- Dec 03, 2023 09:31 AM IST
Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan
1. In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election.
2. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.
3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats…Read MoreDec 03, 2023 08:00 AM IST
Counting has begun
Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.Dec 03, 2023 07:36 AM IST
Voter turnout 2018 vs 2023
In 2018, the voter turnout in this constituency was recorded at 70.18%., and this year it's recorded at 71.7%.Dec 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST
Rajasthan poll results Jhunjhunu constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am
