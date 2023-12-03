Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur. A woman casts her vote inside a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Results for Jhunjhunu area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

Constituency Candidate Party PILANI (SC) Pitram Singh Kala INC SURAJGARH Sharwan Kumar INC JHUNJHUNU Brijendra Singh Ola INC MANDAWA Ritha Choudhary INC NAWALGARH Vikram Singh Jakhal BJP UDAIPURWATI Bhagawana Ram Saini INC KHETRI Dharmpal BJP FATEHPUR Hakam Ali Khan (Win) INC

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party PILANI (SC) J.P. Chandelia INC SURAJGARH Patel Ramanbhai Dhulabhai BJP JHUNJHUNU Rajendrasinh Ranjitsinh Chav BJP MANDAWA Kanodiya Hitu BJP NAWALGARH Dr. Rajkumar Sharma INC UDAIPURWATI Rajendrasingh Gudha BSP KHETRI Jitendra Singh INC FATEHPUR Hakam Ali Khan INC

