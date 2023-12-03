close_game
Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur
Rajasthan Results 2023: Winners from Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur

Dec 03, 2023 08:45 PM IST
LIVE counting updates for Raj assembly seats for the Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur, on December 3, 2023

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45%, in the assembly elections held across 199 of 200 assembly constituencies on November 25. Jhunjhunu area constitutes are Pilani, Surajgarh, Jhunjhunu, Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Udaipurwati, Khetri and Fatehpur.

A woman casts her vote inside a polling station during Rajasthan state assembly election, India, November 25, 2023. REUTERS(REUTERS)

Results for Jhunjhunu area constituencies. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.

ConstituencyCandidateParty
PILANI (SC)Pitram Singh KalaINC
SURAJGARHSharwan KumarINC
JHUNJHUNUBrijendra Singh OlaINC
MANDAWARitha ChoudharyINC
NAWALGARHVikram Singh JakhalBJP
UDAIPURWATIBhagawana Ram SainiINC
KHETRIDharmpalBJP
FATEHPURHakam Ali Khan (Win)INC

2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
PILANI (SC)J.P. ChandeliaINC
SURAJGARHPatel Ramanbhai DhulabhaiBJP
JHUNJHUNURajendrasinh Ranjitsinh ChavBJP
MANDAWAKanodiya HituBJP
NAWALGARHDr. Rajkumar SharmaINC
UDAIPURWATIRajendrasingh GudhaBSP
KHETRIJitendra SinghINC
FATEHPURHakam Ali KhanINC

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Rajasthan with Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:31 AM IST

    Here is what happened in the previous elections in Rajasthan

    1. In 2018, the Congress became the single largest party with 100 seats, short of the majority by 1 seat in the 200-member assembly. This time, 199 seats went to the election.

    2. In 2013, the BJP won 163 seats and the Congress managed only 21 seats.

    3. In 2008, the Congress won 96 seats and the BJP won 78 seats…Read More

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:00 AM IST

    Counting has begun

    Stay tuned with Hindustan Times to find out more about election.

  • Dec 03, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    Voter turnout 2018 vs 2023

    In 2018, the voter turnout in this constituency was recorded at 70.18%., and this year it's recorded at 71.7%.

  • Dec 01, 2023 10:58 PM IST

    Rajasthan poll results Jhunjhunu constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am

