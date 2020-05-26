e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C

Rajasthan's Churu sizzles at 50°C

Bikaner’s highest temperature was 47.4 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar’s was 47 degrees Celicius. Highest temperatures in Kota and Jaisalmer were 46 degrees Celsius, IMD’s weather report said.

india Updated: May 26, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Prashasti Singh
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
North Jaipur’s city Churu sizzled at 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
North Jaipur's city Churu sizzled at 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
         

North Jaipur’s city Churu sizzled at 50 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. This was the second highest temperature recorded in the month of May in last 10 years, according to IMD Jaipur. The city had recorded 50.2 degrees Celsius on May 19, 2016, the meteorological department added.

Four other towns in the state recorded temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius. Bikaner’s highest temperature was 47.4 degrees Celsius and Sriganganagar’s was 47 degrees Celicius. Highest temperatures in Kota and Jaisalmer were 46 degrees Celsius, IMD’s weather report said.

The report also predicted severe heat wave in isolated places in Kota and Bundi in eastern Rajasthan and in Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar in western part of the state.

Meanwhile, Churu has been sizzling since May 22, when the highest temperature recorded in the city was 46.6 degrees Celsius. After that, it has been increasing every day – 46.6 degrees Celsius on May 23, 47.4 degrees Celsius on May 24 and 47.5 degrees Celsius on May 25, the report said.

