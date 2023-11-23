Rajasthan suffered under Congress, BJP to form next govt: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Rajasthan has suffered under the Congress rule and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in the state with a thumping majority. “...there is a mood for change and people have made up their minds to throw out the failed Congress government,” he said ahead of the elections in the state on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Shah said the people suffered due to the politics of dynasty, corruption, and appeasement over the last five years. “The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered welfare schemes to crores of beneficiaries in a transparent manner.”

Shah said when he started coming to Rajasthan, BJP leaders told him to make the election strategy carefully as chief minister Ashok Gehlot is a magician. “After touring the state, I see that he has made many things disappear such as jobs, law, and order… now people will become magicians and will make the Congress government disappear on December 3.”

Shah said when the Congress-led government was in power at the Centre between 2004 to 2014, it gave ₹2 lakh crore to Rajasthan. He added the BJP-led Centre has given 8.7 lakh crore to Rajasthan. “Apart from that ₹7 lakh crore has been spent on new infrastructure projects.”

Shah said women and Dalits suffered the most under the Congress. “Under the Gehlot government, appeasement politics was at its peak.” He cited communal incidents in the state and claimed no strong action was taken against anti-social elements.

“There have been over 35,000 cases of rape in the state and more than 15,000 cases of rape of minors. Rajasthan accounts for 22% of all rape crimes in India. We saw anger in women wherever we went. Women are standing against the Gehlot government and in support of Modi.”

Shah claimed the “red diary” purportedly containing details of corruption was the symbol of the Gehlot government’s deeds. He added that Congress, which came to power on the promise of a loan waiver to farmers in 10 days, was not able to do it even for five percent of farmers in five years. “Moreover, the land of over 19,000 farmers had been seized and many farmers died by suicide. Farmers are united against Gehlot,” he said.

Shah said over 15 paper leaks took place in three years and the future of over four million youths was destroyed. “Despite all this, the Gehlot government did not institute any strict investigation.”

Shah said whenever the Congress has called Modi names, the people of the country have given it a befitting reply and the people of Rajasthan will do the same.

He referred to Gehlot’s seven guarantees to voters and said one who has no guarantee himself, how will voters trust him? “The BJP has given gas cylinders, electricity, water, free ration, free vaccines, and free healthcare to crores of people. People know whose guarantee to trust.”

He said Gehlot looks at everything with a caste lens and that his only agenda is to launch his son, Vaibhav, as the chief minister.

Congress leader Swarnim Chaturvedi accused the BJP of peddling lies and added the people will reject them. “The BJP leaders from outside Rajasthan are making statements. The Centre has not been able to address the people’s needs. It has only given inflation. It was Congress that brought schemes to counter inflation and gave relief to people.”