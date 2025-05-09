Rajasthan: Train services cancelled in Barmer, Jaisalmer amid Indo-Pak tensions

Barmer: The Indian Railways cancelled several trains operating from Barmer and Jaisalmer on Friday amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan even as the state’s border districts were put under a blackout on Thursday. The Bhagat Ki Kothi–Barmer and Barmer–Bhagat Ki Kothi trains, as well as both legs of the Munabao–Barmer–Munabao service were cancelled. (AP)

All passenger trains running between Barmer, Jodhpur, and Munabao have been suspended for May 9, chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.

This includes the Bhagat Ki Kothi–Barmer and Barmer–Bhagat Ki Kothi trains, as well as both legs of the Munabao–Barmer–Munabao service, Kiran added.

Also Read: Bid to target military installations in Rajasthan foiled, drones intercepted

Similarly, train services in Jaisalmer have also been affected. The Jaipur–Jaisalmer Express was curtailed up to Bikaner on Thursday, while the Jaisalmer–Jaipur Express was scheduled to run from Bikaner instead of Jaisalmer on Friday.

These cancellations aim to minimise civilian movement in sensitive zones amid ongoing security tensions.

Also Read:Operation Sindoor: Schools in four districts of Rajasthan shut

The move comes after Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India including Nal, Phalodi, and Uttarlai in Rajasthan using drones and missiles this week, prompting authorities to place these districts on high alert.