Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi
Operation Sindoor: Schools in four districts of Rajasthan shut

BySachin Saini
May 07, 2025 09:50 AM IST

All government and private schools have been closed in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts as a precautionary measure

All schools have been closed in four border districts of Rajasthan following strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, an official said.

Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares a border of approximately 1,070km with Pakistan.
Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares a border of approximately 1,070km with Pakistan. (PTI photo)

An official stated that all government and private schools in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts have been closed as a precautionary measure.

These districts are located along the India-Pakistan border, and the western Rajasthan region is currently on high alert.

Also Read: India mock drill live updates: Drills to be conducted at 4 pm at most locations

A mock drill, according to instructions from the government, is also scheduled to take place.

“Schools have been closed, and all preparations for the mock drills have been completed,” the official added.

Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares a border of approximately 1,070km with Pakistan.

Follow Us On