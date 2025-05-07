Operation Sindoor: Schools in four districts of Rajasthan shut

All schools have been closed in four border districts of Rajasthan following strikes in Pakistan by Indian forces, an official said. Rajasthan, a strategically important state, shares a border of approximately 1,070km with Pakistan. (PTI photo)

An official stated that all government and private schools in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer districts have been closed as a precautionary measure.

These districts are located along the India-Pakistan border, and the western Rajasthan region is currently on high alert.

A mock drill, according to instructions from the government, is also scheduled to take place.

“Schools have been closed, and all preparations for the mock drills have been completed,” the official added.

