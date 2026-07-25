Rajasthan YouTuber kidnapped from studio rescued, two men arrested: Police

Two people were arrested after a YouTuber allegedly kidnapped from his studio in Rajasthan’s Tonk district was rescued following a high-alert police blockade in Kotputli-Behror on Friday, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the remaining three suspects.

According to police officers, Mahesh Gurjar was abducted from his studio in the Niwai area of Tonk district while he was sleeping with friends.

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According to police officers, Mahesh Gurjar was abducted from his studio in the Niwai area of Tonk district while he was sleeping with friends. The kidnappers allegedly bundled him into a Scorpio SUV and reportedly planned to demand a ransom of ₹20 lakh from his family, officers said.

Also read: 5 held for kidnapping couple for marrying against family’s wish

After receiving information about the kidnapping, the Niwai police alerted the Kotputli-Behror police. The Sarund police set up a blockade on the Neemkathana State Highway.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Sarund police acted immediately after receiving the alert from Tonk police, leading to the victim’s safe rescue,” Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Sarund police acted immediately after receiving the alert from Tonk police, leading to the victim’s safe rescue,” Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The SP added that during the operation, the suspect vehicle was spotted near the Sarund toll plaza. When police signalled the SUV to stop, the occupants allegedly sped away, driving over a road divider in an attempt to escape.

Police alerted nearby checkpoints and traffic units through the wireless network. The Scorpio was eventually stopped in a traffic snarl ahead. The accused abandoned the vehicle and fled. Gurjar was found inside with injuries, officers said.

Police scanned CCTV footage from the toll plaza and surrounding areas, used technical surveillance, and arrested Ashish Meena and Aditya, both residents of Sohela village. Three others are still on the run, officers said.

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Police also recovered a country-made pistol and four live cartridges from their possession.

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The primary kidnapping case was registered at the Niwai police station. Joint teams from Kotputli-Behror and Tonk police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining three accused.