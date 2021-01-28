IND USA
Vikram Gurjar(HT Photo )
Vikram Gurjar(HT Photo )
india news

Rajasthan's most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt

He was nabbed on the intervening night of January 27-28 from Maharashtra.
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Vikram Gurjar, alias Papla, on the run for the last 16 months and the most wanted criminal of Rajasthan, was arrested on Thursday by Jaipur police from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

“Papla has been arrested. He has been on the run since last 16 months," said ML Lather, director general of police, adding details would be revealed soon.

The gangster had a reward of five lakhs on his head and hails from Kharoli village of Haryana’s Mahendergarh district. He is wanted by Narnual, Nangal Chaudhary and Mahendergarh police in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and other offences. He belongs to the notorious Doctor’s gang.

In Bollywoodesque manner in September 2019, some 15 to 20 persons armed with AK-47s arrived in three cars at the Behror police station and began firing. As policemen ducked for cover, attackers stormed into the station and walked away with Papla. So far over 50 members of his gang have been arrested.

Lather said since he escaped, intensive search operations were conducted. Around a week back, information was received about his movement in Maharashtra. Thereafter two teams were sent, which zeroed in on him on January 26. He was nabbed on the intervening night of January 27-28.

The police officer said Papla was residing there with a changed name - Udham Singh - and even got an Aadhar card made. He was living with a woman, who was running a gym.

The police team are bringing him and the woman back to Rajasthan. Over two dozen personnel were involved in the operation.

The DGP said to avert arrest, Papla tried jumping from the third floor but was nabbed.

“Around four cases against him are registered in Rajasthan and many might come up during the probe. In Haryana, four murder cases are registered against him. The Haryana police are also looking for him as he escaped from custody, while being presented in court by his gang member in 2017,” he said.

In September 2017, Vikram Gurjar’s accomplices fired at the police when he was presented in Mahendergarh court from Nasibpur jail and fled on a motorcycle with one of his accomplices.


