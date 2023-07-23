‘My fight is against BJP’: Gudha clarifies after being sacked from Rajasthan cabinet

Congress leader and former minister of Rajasthan Rajendra Gudha on Sunday said that his fight was against the Bharatiya Janata Party and that he raised the issue of women's safety only as it was a matter of concern. “My fight is against BJP...I just spoke on the incident where a 20-year-old girl died after her throat was slit in the area that comes under my Vidhan sabha. And he (Ashok Gehlot) accused me that I am with BJP now. I just said that we are talking about Manipur, but we must look at our state as well,” Gudha told ANI.

“Rajasthan is no.1 when it comes to crime against women...The way he sacked me is insulting, he should have asked me to resign...” the Congress leader added.

Gudha was sacked by Rajasthan chief minister Asok Gehlot hours after he raised concerns over the safety of women in Rajasthan. “The way we have failed to provide security to women in Rajasthan and atrocities on women have increased, instead of raising the issue of Manipur, we should introspect,” Rajendra Gudha said during the Zero Hour of the ongoing Rajasthan assembly session.

Shortly after the Raj Bhavan said in its statement, “Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has recommended governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the minister of state, Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the council of ministers, in the evening of July 21.”

Speaking about the action taken against him Gudha said earlier, “I always speak the truth, that is who I am... I got punished for speaking the truth.”

“I did not commit any crime by making such a statement... I left no stone unturned to strengthen the state government. I always stood by Ashok Gehlot whenever there was a problem,” he added.

Gudha, who joined the Congress from the Bahujan Samaj Party, was inducted into the Cabinet on November 21, 2021. He held the portfolio of the Minister of State for Sainik Kalyan (independent charge), home guard and civil defence, panchayati raj, and rural development.

