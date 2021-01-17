Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK
Three district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram joined the DMK in the presence of party president M K Stalin here on Sunday. The development is following actor Rajinikanth's recent abandonment of his plan to enter politics and face the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, due during April-May this year.
District secretaries of Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram A Joseph Stalin and K Senthil Selvanand respectively and Theni district secretary, R Ganesan joined the DMK at its headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' here.
Besides the district level office-bearers, three more functionaries joined the party, a DMK release in Chennai said. They joined the party in the presence of M K Stalin, party deputy general secretary A Raja, organising secretary R S Bharati and other senior leaders.
The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of the top actor. On December 29 last year, Rajinikanth, citing his health condition vis-a-vis the coronavirus pandemic announced that he would not join politics. He had undergone renal transplant in 2016 and is on immuno-suppressants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold peaceful R-Day parade in Delhi: farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for June G7 summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India inoculates 220k individuals over two days of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Left to complete seat-sharing arrangement in Bengal by January end
- The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the schedule of the elections in February and the polls may be held in phases in March and April.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi lab technician helps woman deliver baby in train near Mathura
- The lab technician took instruction from a doctor on a video call and helped the woman deliver the baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition seeks probe into Arnab Goswami's chats with former BARC chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayagraj cops submit production warrant for comedian Munawar Faruqui
- The case was registered following a YouTube video, uploaded by Munawar Faruqui, wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities among other things
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On which days are people being vaccinated? Check full schedule of states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn seeks probe into Goswami chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP: 8 held for rape of 13-year-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People may be allowed to self-register for a vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India delivers 1st batch of heavy cranes to bolster operations at Chabahar port
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows
- Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox