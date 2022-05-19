Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Congress ‘disappointed’, TN parties hail ‘historic verdict’

The Congress on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A G Perarivalan while several political parties in Tamil Nadu welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision and termed it as “historic”.

Addressing reporters here, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre for “facilitating” the release of the killer of a former prime minister for their “petty and cheap politics”.

“Today there is sorrow and fury not only among Congress workers, but in every citizen who believes in India and Indianness. It is condemnable and very unfortunate. A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one,” he said.

“We are deeply saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court. If those guilty of terrorism, and assassination of a prime minister are going to be released like this, then who will uphold the majesty and the integrity of law in this country,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government need to answer over their “duplicity and double speak on terrorism”, the Congress spokesperson said. “Are you going to be complicit in the release of terrorists and murderers of a former prime minister of this country? Is it acquiescence by silence?” he said.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court earlier in the day ordered the release of Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the case.

Surjewala accused the Centre of creating “a situation” in the court to ensure the murderer of a former minister was freed.

On September 9, 2018, the then AIADMK-BJP government in Tamil Nadu had recommended the release of all seven persons convicted for the assassination of Gandhi, and the recommendation was sent to the then governor Banwarilal Purohit, a former BJP leader, he alleged. Purohit “just sat” over the recommendation, before referring the matter to the President of India, he said.

“Because the nominee of the BJP government, the governor of Tamil Nadu, did not take a call to accept or reject the recommendation of the then AIADMK-BJP government for release of terrorists and murderers....the Supreme Court had to release one of them… So, by default you are permitting terrorist and murderers of late Shri Rajiv Gandhi to be released,” he said.

This has exposed the “deep-rooted, prejudice that pervades the mind and the psyche of the prime minister and his government which is reprehensible and condemnable”, he added.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu, however, welcomed the top court’s order.

Speaking to reporters, chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Stalin said his party had promised the release of all seven convicts who are serving life sentences. While Perarivalan has been released, the government will consult experts on the release of the remaining convicts after going through the details of the top court’s judgment on Wednesday, he said.

“Though delayed, this is a historic verdict,” Stalin said after meeting Perarivalan and his mother Arputhammal at his residence in the afternoon.

The opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) claimed Perarivalan’s release was a result of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s “grit, farsightedness and legal acumen”.

The efforts taken by Jayalalithaa to secure the release of Perarivalan and six others, and the legal nuances put forth by her were not few, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami said in a statement.

“Perarivalan being released by the Supreme Court after 30 years in jail gives joy, satisfaction and relief to the AIADMK,” they added.

Both the AIADMK and DMK government had in the past passed resolutions, seeking release of all seven convicts in the case.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief K S Alagiri said while “we don’t want to criticise” the Supreme Court judgment, we want to affirm that they (the seven convicts) are murderers and not innocent.”

Alagiri also called on Congress supporters to hold a protest on Thursday by covering their mouth with white cloth and carry placards saying “Let us oppose violence; murder is not an answer to difference of opinion”. The hour-long protest should be held in important locations from 10 am.

BJP state president K Annamalai said the party “accepts” the court verdict. “We also believe the Supreme Court will not allow compromising with our unity, security and integrity,” he tweeted.

CPI general secretary D Raja said his party welcomed the verdict and pointed out at the long incarceration of Perarivalan. He also wanted the Governor to act in accordance with the Constitution and said the verdict raised many questions about the office of the gubernatorial post.

Political leaders, including MDMK founder Vaiko and PMK leader S Ramadoss, also welcomed Perarivalan’s release.