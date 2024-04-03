Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: India deports three ex-convicts to Sri Lanka

India deported Rajiv Gandhi assassination case ex-convicts Murugan, Robert and Jayakumar to Sri Lanka on Wednesday. The three ex-convicts were deported from Chennai airport after they got their passports and received a green signal from the Sri Lankan government, reported news agency ANI. In India, Murugan, Jayakumar and Robert were staying at the Trichy refugee camp. Sri Lankan nationals who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case address the media before leaving for Sri Lanka, at Chennai airport(PTI)

Murugan's wife, Nalini, who was also a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, came to send him off, at the Chennai airport. Nalini and Murugan were released from jail following a Supreme Court order on November 12, 2022.

In March, Nalini filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking an order from the Central and State governments to permit her husband Murugan for an interview in the Sri Lankan Embassy in Chennai. She said that through the interview Murugan wanted to obtain a passport for travelling to the United Kingdom in order to settle with their daughter there. In the petition, she also requested the court to order the police to provide adequate security if required.

Nalini mentioned that while the Supreme Court released all seven people, her husband Murugan had been kept in a special camp in Trichy district (Tamilnadu) as he is a citizen of Sri Lanka.

Nalini revealed in the petition that she wanted to live with her daughter who lived in London. She also mentioned that both of them (Murugan and Nalini) had applied for passports that could permit travel to all countries and were called for an interview on January 30, 2024. She claimed that her interview formalities were done but her husband Murugan could not attend the interview when called by the Sri Lankan Consulate.

Nalini claimed that two people died in a month due to bad conditions in the Trichy refugee camp. She urged the court that she wanted to join her daughter in London before anything happened to her husband.