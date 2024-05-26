 Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire: SIT to submit report in 3 days; 25 victims identified | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire: SIT to submit report in 3 days; 25 victims identified

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2024 01:58 PM IST

Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire: The SIT informed that the DNA samples of the 27 victims and their kin were collected for the identification of the deceased.

A day after at least 27 persons, including four children, were killed in a massive fire at the TRP Game Zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, the five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) held a meeting with the local administration in Rajkot during the wee hours of Sunday. During the meeting, the SIT was asked to submit the preliminary report of the incident within three days.

Rajkot TRP Gaming Zone Fire: At least 27 people, including four children, died.
Rajkot TRP Gaming Zone Fire: At least 27 people, including four children, died.

Earlier, additional director general of police Subhash Trivedi, who is heading the SIT, assured to find those responsible for the tragedy and ensure no such incident is repeated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The SIT also informed that the DNA samples of the 27 victims and their kin were collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar for the identification of the deceased.

25 victims identified

According to a report by The Indian Express, 25 out of the 27 victims have been identified so far. Out of the total victims, at least four are children under the age of 12. However, only two children have been identified so far, the report said.

The police said that three more people were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Their condition is stable,” Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Patel told PTI.

Also read: Rajkot gaming zone fire: ‘Shocked’ Gujarat high court takes suo motu cognizance. ‘Man-made disaster…’

Meanwhile, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghvi said that one person is still missing in the incident. “Our first priority is that...as per the information we have, one person is still missing and it is our responsibility to look for the person. We are deploying maximum teams for that,” he told the media.

Fire engulfed gaming zone within minutes

Shortly after the fire department was alerted about the massive fire at the gaming zone, the fire officials reached the incident spot within seven minutes, a report by The Indian Express said. However, the fire was so huge that it had engulfed the entire game zone within minutes.

Following the incident, the state government formed a five-member SIT to probe the incident. The team consists of the commissioner of technical education BN Pani; the director of forensic science laboratory, Gandhinagar, HP Sanghvi; the chief fire officer, Ahmedabad, JN Khadia; and superintending engineer of roads and buildings department, MB Desai. The team is headed by additional director general of police Subhash Trivedi.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

The owner and manager of the game zone have been arrested so far, the police said. Reportedly, the game zone has three partners: Prakash Jain, Yuvraj Singh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod.

Meanwhile, Rajkot police commissioner Raju Bhargava told the media that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire: SIT to submit report in 3 days; 25 victims identified
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On