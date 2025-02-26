Rajnath highlights new threats at sea

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday put the spotlight on emerging unconventional threats at sea including cyber-attacks, data breach, signal jamming, radar disruption and GPS spoofing, asking the navy and the coast guard to stay alert to the challenges stemming from swift technological advancements. Rajnath Singh presented 32 medals to coast guard personnel for their gallantry and distinguished service. (HT PHOTO)

“These challenges are in addition to conventional threats. The coast guard must stay vigilant to tackle both types of threats,” Singh said at the Indian Coast Guard’s 18th investiture ceremony.

“For years, all of you have stayed alert to eliminating the conventional threats. But as times change, we are now facing challenges of a different kind. In this era of technological advancement, we are facing challenges that are unconventional.”

Singh presented 32 medals to coast guard personnel for their gallantry and distinguished service.

In his speech, he touched upon the coast guard’s transformation into “a formidable, trustworthy and one of the most efficient marine forces in the world.”

“India is surrounded by seas on three sides and its coastline is vast. The nation’s security faces two types of threats. The first is war which is dealt with by the armed forces, and the second includes the challenges of piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing for which the marine forces, especially coast guard, are always alert,” he said.

Over the past year, the coast guard has seized 14 boats and apprehended 115 pirates, seized drugs worth ₹37,000 crore, and saved around 170 lives in a raft of rescue operations.

Singh said that the vision of a secure and prosperous India can only be realised if its security apparatus is robust, adding that the government was committed to strengthening the capabilities of the coast guard.

“The coast guard has been allocated ₹9,676 crore for the financial year 2025-26, which is 26.5% more than the previous year’s budget. It is a crucial step towards modernising the coast guard. Also, the procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, six next-generation offshore patrol vessels and 18 next generation fast patrol vessels has been approved to make the coast guard stronger,” he added.