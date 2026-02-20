Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India aspires to establish an equitable maritime order based on international rules and freedom of navigation, adding that a comprehensive global naval architecture can further strengthen the legal framework provided by the UN Convention on the Law of Seas (UNCLOS) to address matters related to international waters. Rajnath: India for an equitable maritime order

“The role of navies in international peacemaking has only increased over time. There has been an exponential economic growth during the last few decades. There has also been a rise in contests for ownership of straits and channels, sometimes causing threats of flare up. Increasing international attention to underwater resources, particularly rare-earth minerals, is adding a new dimension to this tension,” Singh said in Vizag.

He was addressing navy chiefs and heads of delegations from 74 countries during the inaugural ceremony of the multilateral Exercise Milan. His comments come at a time when China is attempting to strengthen its hold over the Indian Ocean region, a strategic maritime expanse where the challenges include Beijing’s carefully calculated power play for influence and defending the rules-based international order.

There is a need to guard the seas from the nefarious terrorist activities which are spreading their tentacles across countries and regions, he said. Traditional threats coexist with emerging challenges such as piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, trafficking, cyber vulnerabilities, and disruptions to critical supply chains, Singh said.

Pointing out that the established international order is witnessing an upheaval, he said platforms like Milan bring together professional expertise, build mutual trust, enhance interoperability, and enable coordinated responses to common challenges.

“When our ships sail together, when our sailors train together, and when our commanders deliberate together, we build a shared understanding that transcends geography and politics and provides an opportune moment to deliberate on this idea of cooperation.”

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi likened Milan to a Mahakumbh, wherein maritime professionals from across the world come together, united by a common commitment and purpose to keep the seas safe, secure, and open. He said a maritime nation like India recognises that today’s maritime challenges are complex, interconnected, and transnational, and are best addressed through cooperation and partnership.

The exercise aims to deepen professional relationships, enhance operational compatibility, and promote a shared understanding of contemporary maritime challenges in an increasingly interconnected security environment, the defence ministry said. On the sidelines of the exercise, Singh interacted with navy chiefs and heads of delegations from nine Asean member states and described the bloc as a central pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy.