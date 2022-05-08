Rajnath Singh asks BRO to tap tech, cites Chinese infra boost along LAC

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) must adopt latest technology to scale up its capability for faster infrastructure development in forward areas, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, citing how the Chinese are tapping into their construction expertise in mountains to increase reach to desired areas on their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the northern sector.

“The Chinese presence has increased in the northern sector in the recent past. Due to their proficiency in construction in mountainous areas, they manage to reach different places very quickly. BRO must continue to work in parallel and focus on increasing its capability with full use of technology,” Singh said at an event organised to mark the BRO’s 63rd Raising Day.

The government had increased the capital budget of BRO by 40% to ₹3,500 crore in 2022-23, reflecting the Centre’s commitment to the country’s security and development of border areas, he said.

Singh’s comments came at a time when the border row between India and China in the Ladakh sector has entered its third year, and both countries have hardened their stance on the LAC with increased military activities on both sides of the boundary, deployment of modern weapons, infrastructure development, and a series of combat manoeuvres by their armies. The development of border areas was a critical part of India’s comprehensive defence strategy, he said.

“The more empowered the people of border areas become, the more aware and concerned they will be about the security of those areas. With changing times, we are committed to moving forward for the development of our border areas,” he said.

Talking about the importance of roads, bridges and tunnels in the progress of a nation, he said the projects completed by BRO had enhanced the operational preparedness of the armed forces and improved the socioeconomic conditions of the people living in far-flung areas.

“On account of terrain friction on our side of LAC, we need to exploit technologies to meet the infrastructure development requirement of not only the armed forces but also for economic development, health, education and tourism. BRO is at the forefront of these activities in a challenging environment along the Himalayas,” said former director-general of military operations Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd).

